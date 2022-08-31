Town Crier: Helping Others

Celebrate Simple Blessings

Stonecroft/Casper Vital Network invites all ladies to “Celebrate Simple Blessings,” a soup dinner and special event on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6:00 p.m. This time, we meet in the fellowship hall at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2625 Casper Mountain Road. Park in the east parking lot and enter through the east door. A freewill offering will be taken to help cover costs.

After networking and a multi-soup dinner, we will be assembling “Blessing Bags.” These are meant to be given away to people we might see on the street that look like they need a little help that day. You’re invited to bring items for the Blessing Bags like travel sized toiletries, snacks, gum, toothbrushes, etc. Ladies, use your imaginations.

To top off the evening, our special speaker, Lynn Williamson of Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church will be sharing her thoughts on “Life’s Simple Blessings.” Stonecroft/Casper Vital Network is a nondenominational women’s group reaching out to our community in a multitude of meaningful ways. Come be a part of “meeting every woman where she is, as she is.” For questions, call Julie at 235-8848.

Relay for Life canned food drive

The Relay for Life is collecting canned food for use in our luminaria ceremony on Sept. 17 in City Park. After the ceremony, the canned food will be donated to City Park Church for their food distribution in partnership with the Food Bank of Wyoming. Canned goods will be collected at Pottery By You at 1627 E 2nd Street, Casper Chamber of Commerce at 500 N Center St and at Lenhart Mason & Associates LLC at 900 Werner Ct, Ste 200. For more information, please contact Shirley at 307-267-8154. Collection at these sites will be through September 16th.

Hospice benefit in October

The sixth Annual Oktoberfest to Benefit Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is set for Oct. 15 with a full slate of fun, food, fundraising, and entertainment.

The evening will feature German cuisine and of course, a well-stocked biergarten.

“It’s such a great evening, people show up in traditional dirndls and lederhosen,” says CWHT Development Director Rachel McPherson, who points out that it’s an emotional event as well. “All of the funds we raise go directly to patient care in your community, so you’ll see and hear stories of people and families you may know who have benefited from our Hospice services. We couldn’t provide this care without your help.”

This year’s entertainment will be provided by the psychic magic of mentalist Jym Elders.

“For more than 20 years, the award-winning mentalism of Jym Elders has been amazing audiences from New York to Los Angeles to Calgary and everywhere in between. Having a life-long fascination with the paranormal and all things mysterious, Jym Elders utilizes his background in psychology, theater, and magic to create a show that is both mesmerizing and memorable,” according to his biography.

October 15th, 2022 at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center starting at 5:00pm.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities and tickets, contact Rachel at Rachelm@CentralWyomingHospice.org or call (307) 577-4832.

Bosom Buddies available

Bosom Buddies of Wyoming is comprised of a small group of Wyoming women who provide soft, hand-knit, prosthetic bosoms for breast cancer survivors who have undergone mastectomies. The group is celebrating its tenth-year as an organization and has distributed 90 bosoms to women in Wyoming so far this year.

Thanks in part to a grant from the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative, these light-weight, washable, soft bosoms are sent free of charge to anyone who requests them.

For more information, or to order bosoms, contact us at Facebook Page: Bosom Buddies of Wyoming or call us at: 307-247-2503.

Let us be your Bosom Buddies!

Clunkers wanted

Clunkers are older vehicles (cars, trucks RVs, camping trailers) that are not being used. Clunkers are either running or in need of minor repairs. Either way they have more years to be useful.

There are literally hundreds of clunkers in Casper. They are parked in back yards, off the alley or taking up room on a driveway or in a garage.

Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, 450 S. Wolcott, is seeking donations of older vehicles, running or in need of minor repairs.

We give them to people in need of transportation or sell them to help cover our on-going expenses. Since 2010 we have had 115 clunkers donated. Poverty Resistance Food Pantry is a non profit, 501©3 Corporation.

That means your donation is tax deductible.

For more information or to donate contact Mary Ann Budenske at 307-215-4732, email her at mbudenske@aol.com or Friend her on Facebook.

Thanks from Food Bank of the Rockies

June marked the official beginning of summer, a season often associated with joyful gatherings of family and friends, vacation, and taking a moment to relax amid the busyness of the year. Right now, however, the glow of summer is overshadowed — by national and global tragedies, soaring inflation, and the continued challenges to people’s physical and mental health as we enter year three of COVID-19. Food Bank of the Rockies’ work is more critically needed now than perhaps ever before.

Our mission at Food Bank of the Rockies is to provide people with the familiar, nutrient-rich food they need to thrive. This has never been a simple undertaking, and today’s tumultuous economic environment makes it all the more challenging. Right now, we are spending more than $1.3 million every month to purchase food to distribute to people experiencing food insecurity. That is triple what we were spending pre-COVID!

Food Bank of the Rockies is adapting to this period of record inflation and fewer bulk donations by purchasing more fresh produce and nourishing staples, proactively buying larger quantities to account for shortages and delays, and doing everything else we can to remove the burden of hunger for our neighbors. Learn more about all of our efforts here.

As we weather these difficult times together, Food Bank of the Rockies is committed to showing up wherever and whenever we are needed most. We deeply appreciate your support; we could not do any of this without you. If you are in need of food assistance, please check out our food pantry locator. If you have the financial means or time, consider giving a financial gift or volunteering. Community support ensures that everyone has the resources they need to thrive.

Thank you again for partnering with us as a supporter. We are so thankful for you.

Make fleece blankets for those in need

The Fleece Blanket Project meets on the third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Christian Church 520 CY Avenue, Casper, Wyoming. Parking is in back of the building. We welcome anyone who would like to help in any way. If you have never cut and/or tied a blanket, we would be happy to show you. We trim, cut, and tie/serge fleece blankets which are given to those in need of comfort and warmth. We started making blankets on Jan. 30, 2016, and have made 1,693 blankets to date.

These blankets have been given to Headstart, Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, the Youth Crisis Center, Casper Youth For Christ, Rocky Mountain Oncology, U.S. Renal Care Centers, the Child Development Center, the Children’s Advocacy Project, Healthcare for the Homeless, Interfaith of Natrona County, Wyoming Medical Center, Community Action Partnership, Make A Wish Wyoming, and many other agencies that provide services to those in need as well as individuals. If you would like to be a part of this project, please contact First Christian Church at 307-234-8964 or Debbie Mestas at debmestas@gmail.com.

We look forward to hearing from you!