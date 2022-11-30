Town Crier: Helping Others

Teddy Bear Tea and Festival of Trees

Join us Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Best Western Hotel, 123 East E St, Casper WY,starting at 1 p.m. for the annual Teddy Bear Tea. Cocktails and hors-d'oeuvres are at 6 p.m., and the Live Auction begins at 7.

Teddy Bear Tea is a “sneak peek” before the Festival of Trees from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. This is an afternoon to bring children to visit and take pictures with Santa and the Once Upon a Princess guests, visit the ‘Create A Craft’ table, decorate the “Teddy Bear Tree” with donated Teddy Bears, hats and mittens, and admire and vote for your favorite tree.

Cookies and refreshments donated by Meals on Wheels, Wild Pony Coffee and Dewitt Water Systems.

This gives families an opportunity to enjoy the magic of the holiday, promote the Festival of Trees and allows for children to vote for the People’s Choice tree.

Entry: Free with donation of a new teddy bear or new hats and mittens.

The 34th annual Gala, Festival of Trees is to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming athletes is an auction of fully decorated holiday trees and wreaths. All auction items donated by individuals and local businesses. The event begins at 6:00 p.m. with refreshments; cocktails and hors-d'oeuvres. The live auction will kick off with auctioneer Heidi Foy at 7:00 p.m.

The goal is too help Special Olympics Wyoming celebrate their 50th anniversary. Special Olympics Wyoming athletes will share their stories of strength and courage throughout the evening, raise much-needed funds and awareness for Special Olympics Wyoming’s statewide programs while educating an audience of more than 300 guests about the inclusion revolution, and the mission of the organization.

Tickets: Available online, $50.00 per person or $75.00 per couple.

Format: Greeted by Special Olympics Wyoming athletes, guests will enjoy strolling among beautifully decorated holiday trees, wreaths and gift packages and bidding on these live and silent auction items while sampling hors-d'oeuvres, desserts and cocktails from local restaurants and eateries.

Auctioneer: Heidi Foy

Master of Ceremonies: Kurt Downing Sr.

Special Guests: 2022 Special Olympics USA Games Wyoming Powerlifting Team and their families.

Online bidding, donation, sponsorship and more event information available at: www.SOWY.org

Special Olympics Wyoming (307) 235-3062

Meals on Wheels accepts donations

We are accepting donations through Dec. 17 to make Christmas bags for our recipients that may not otherwise have anything else to open on Christmas. Soap, shampoo, lotion, socks, slippers, tissues, blankets, gloves, crossword puzzles, word search puzzles, candy, and snacks are all great ideas. Donations can be dropped off at Meals on Wheels at 1760 E. 12th Street.

The Scandinavian bake sale at Our Saviour’s Lutheran

From Lefse and Kringle to Tea Rings and Rosettes, the Women of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church will hold their annual Scandinavian Bake Sale on Saturday, Dec. 3. The doors open for this popular holiday tradition at 9:00 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall (basement) of the church, 318 East 6th Street, until 11:30 a.m. or sold out. There will be lots of goodies for sale including Lefse, Swedish Tea Rings, Kringle, Rosettes, Rusks, Scandinavian Almond Bars, Sandbakklse, and more, as well as a variety of candy and cookies. Come early, it goes fast!

The funds raised will be used for a variety of projects which have included support for homeless students, scholarships for seminary students, children’s Christmas books for our Adopt-A-Family program, and other help for those in need. For more information, you can call the church office at (307) 237-9087 or our Facebook page facebook.com/osl.casper/.

Holiday wreaths from Troopers

The Casper Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps is offering fully decorated fresh Christmas wreaths for sale again this year. These 24” diameter wreaths are $30 each and make wonderful holiday gifts. They will be delivered to your doorstep between Nov. 30 and Dec. 5. They can be ordered through the Trooper Office at 307-265-2464 or by contacting Ted Gilbert at 307-265-2894. Thank you for your support and have a wonderful holiday season.

Christmas gifts for those who love Wyoming

PEO is selling Wyoming throws. The 100% cotton 4’ x 6’ throw designed by Casper PEO members, exhibits images of Wyoming in a multi-colored design. All proceeds from the sales support PEO projects to help educate women through grants, loans and scholarships. More than 80,000 women have been recipients of PEO projects. To purchase or order a Wyoming throw, call Becky at 307-259-3350.

Bosom Buddies available

Bosom Buddies of Wyoming is comprised of a small group of Wyoming women who provide soft, hand-knit, prosthetic bosoms for breast cancer survivors who have undergone mastectomies. The group is celebrating its tenth-year as an organization and has distributed 90 bosoms to women in Wyoming so far this year.

Thanks in part to a grant from the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative, these light-weight, washable, soft bosoms are sent free of charge to anyone who requests them.

For more information, or to order bosoms, contact us at Facebook Page: Bosom Buddies of Wyoming or call us at: 307-247-2503.

Let us be your Bosom Buddies!

Clunkers wanted

Clunkers are older vehicles (cars, trucks RVs, camping trailers) that are not being used. Clunkers are either running or in need of minor repairs. Either way they have more years to be useful.

There are literally hundreds of clunkers in Casper. They are parked in back yards, off the alley or taking up room on a driveway or in a garage.

Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, 450 S. Wolcott, is seeking donations of older vehicles, running or in need of minor repairs.

We give them to people in need of transportation or sell them to help cover our on-going expenses. Since 2010 we have had 115 clunkers donated. Poverty Resistance Food Pantry is a non profit, 501©3 Corporation.

That means your donation is tax deductible.

For more information or to donate contact Mary Ann Budenske at 307-215-4732, email her at mbudenske@aol.com or Friend her on Facebook.

Make fleece blankets for those in need

The Fleece Blanket Project meets on the third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Christian Church 520 CY Avenue, Casper, Wyoming. Parking is in back of the building.

We welcome anyone who would like to help in any way. If you have never cut and/or tied a blanket, we would be happy to show you.

We trim, cut, and tie/serge fleece blankets which are given to those in need of comfort and warmth.

We started making blankets on Jan. 30, 2016, and have made 1,693 blankets to date.

These blankets have been given to Headstart, Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, the Youth Crisis Center, Casper Youth For Christ, Rocky Mountain Oncology, U.S. Renal Care Centers, the Child Development Center, the Children’s Advocacy Project, Healthcare for the Homeless, Interfaith of Natrona County, Wyoming Medical Center, Community Action Partnership, Make A Wish Wyoming, and many other agencies that provide services to those in need as well as individuals.

If you would like to be a part of this project, please contact First Christian Church at 307-234-8964 or Debbie Mestas at debmestas@gmail.com.