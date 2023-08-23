Relay For Life events

Canned food drive

We are collecting unexpired canned food for the American Cancer Society’s Luminaria Ceremony at the annual Relay For Life event on Saturday, Sept 16, from 2-10 p.m., at City Park, 711 S Center St.

Drop off locations now through Sept 15:

Pottery by You, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.;

City Park Church, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Thursday;

or Lenhart Mason & Assocs, 900 Werner Ct, Ste 200, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Purchase Luminarias from American Cancer Society

Honor those who are fighting or have fought cancer by ordering a luminaria to be a part of the Luminaria Ceremony at the annual Relay For Life event on Sept 16, from 2-10pm, at City Park, 711 S Center St. Purchase your luminaria today by calling Gloria at 258-7760.

Hospice and volunteer training

Come join our volunteer team and make a difference! Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions will hold a training for new volunteers on Aug. 26.

Our volunteers are the Heart of Hospice and are crucial to the lasting impact we provide. As our services grow, the need for volunteers becomes greater. Opportunities to help include care and compassion visits with our patients and their families, running errands, spiritual care visits, providing transportation to appointments or shopping and vigil companionship. We also need Veteran volunteers to help with the special needs and concerns of our Veteran patients. There are no COVID vaccination requirements.

The training will be held at the Central Wyoming Hospice Administration offices from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

If you’d like to find out more about how you can help, please call Melissa at (307) 577-4832 or email melissah@cwhp.org.

Central Wyoming Hospice receives Edelweiss Fund Grant

Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions has received a generous grant to help women and girls with end-of-life care. The Edelweiss Life’s End Care Fund of the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole recently sent a check for more than $18,000 to be used toward charity care for low to medium income women receiving hospice care.

“We are honored to receive the continued support of Edelweiss,” said CWHT Development Director Rachel McPherson. “CWHT is committed to ensuring our community has access to excellent end-of-life care regardless of their financial situation and this grant helps us keep that commitment by helping fund uncompensated care for women.”

This grant was made possible by the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole.

Art in the Park needs vendors

The Third Annual ART IN THE PARK Festival hosted by Art On The Go is now seeking artist vendors!

The event is Saturday, Sept. 23 at Mike Sedar Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be artist vendors of all kinds, food trucks, music, art demos, raffles, kids events & more!

10’ X 10’ booth spaces are affordably priced: $30 for Art On The Go members; $50 for nonmembers. For more details or to reserve booth space, please visit artonthego.org and click on the Art In The Park event tab.

Make ME the MaestroThe Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra is excited to announce a new fundraising initiative, Make ME the Maestro!

Over the next eight weeks four incredible community members will be seeking votes via donations on their behalf to Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra. Maestro William Intriligator, CSO Music Director and Conductor explains, “The one who raises the most, will have the opportunity to become the Maestro for one piece on one of our upcoming concerts!” The inaugural honorary Maestro will be handed the baton at the 65th Annual Gala on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 and will join CSO on stage at either the Movie Music Matinee concert on Nov. 19 or at the Holiday Magic concert on Dec. 9.

Make ME the Maestro candidates:

Tom Bass is the President of Wyoming Bank & Trust. Tom is a graduate of Leadership Cheyenne and Leadership Wyoming. He serves and has served on various boards throughout the community and held leadership roles for a variety of Cheyenne organizations. Tom and his wife, Chris, love to travel, play golf, read, bicycle, and spend time with family and friends.

Dr. Tracie Caller, a Wyoming native, has worked with the Cheyenne Regional Medical Group at the Medical Specialty Clinic Neurology since 2014. In her spare time, Dr. Caller enjoys riding horses, hiking, running, and painting/sculpting. She has even provided pieces for past CSO Gala auctions.

Dr. Rene Hinkle is a co-founding partner at Cheyenne Women’s Clinic and has been practicing in Cheyenne for nearly 20 years! She gains satisfaction from helping women from adolescence through menopause improve and maintain their well-being. In addition to being a dedicated physician, she is the mother of two girls & enjoys exercising, dancing, cooking, attending UW games and reading historical fiction in her spare time.

Mary Guthrie born and raised in Northeastern Wyoming, has deep Wyoming roots. She has served as Deputy Attorney General for the State of Wyoming, was Cheyenne’s first female city attorney and Executive Director of Wyoming State Bar. She taught English at LCCC for 12 years as an adjunct professor and has actively served on dozens of community boards. She plays trombone in community bands and participates in several book and discussion groups.

Supporters can help these candidates achieve their conducting dreams by voting with a donation in the candidate’s name to the Cheyenne Symphony, a 501©3 organization, EIN 83-6006472. Find more information and vote at www.cheyennesymphony.org/maestro! Supporters can follow CSO on Facebook (@cheyennesymphonyorchestra) to keep track of the candidates’ fundraising successes and help ensure their favorite stays in the lead.

Supporters can also attend CSO’s Annual Gala to participate in the last-minute voting and witness the naming of the honorary Maestro. Please visit CSO’s website, www.cheyennesymphony.org, or call the CSO office at 307-778-8561 to purchase tickets. Single tickets for the Movie Music Matinee and Holiday Magic went on sale Aug. 15.

Community foundation grant expands care for Converse County

Our newest social worker has joined the care team at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, due in part to a generous grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation. Douglas resident Desirae Laird will be serving our patients in Converse County, and she says it’s important to her to be able to help her friends and neighbors.

“I am very excited to work for an organization whose primary focus is patient care,” she says, “and to serve the community I live in.” Expanding our team in Converse County allows more people to stay home with hospice services, and the Wyoming Community Foundation’s $10,000 grant for hiring and training has helped make that possible.

Food for Thought needs volunteers

Wyoming Food for Thought Project is in need of volunteer help to pack weekend food bags and then deliver those bags to schools and homes. Since January of 2013, Food for Thought has been helping feed kids in need over the weekends and long school breaks.

Each week over 1,000 children receive food bags but it takes many hands working together to accomplish this. Wednesdays at 4 p.m. food bags are packed. This activity takes under an hour and is great for people of all ages and abilities. Packing takes place at 1014 Glenarm in north Casper each Wednesday.

Delivery drivers pick up bins packed with food bags and deliver them out to the community each Thursday morning. This is a great activity for service groups, parents with kids at home looking for service learning opportunities, and retirees. The deliveries take under an hour and are an important part of making sure no kid goes hungry in our community. Other ways to help include hosting food drives. If you are interested in becoming involved please contact Beth at (307) 337-1703 or show up on any Wednesday afternoon to help pack food bags. Wyoming Food for Thought Project is a local, grassroots, independent organization whose operations depend upon many hands in the community helping.

Thank you for helping us be the change.

Wyoming throw blankets support education

PEO is selling Wyoming throws. The 100% cotton 4’ x 6’ throw designed by Casper PEO members, exhibits images of Wyoming in a multi-colored design.

They are a perfect Mother’s Day Father’s Day, graduation and wedding gift.

All proceeds from the sales support PEO projects to help educate women through grants, loans and scholarships.

More than 80,000 women have been recipients of PEO projects.

To purchase or order a Wyoming throw, call Becky at 307-259-3350.

Fleece Blanket Project to resume in September

The Fleece Blanket Project will not meet in June, July, and August. We will resume making blankets from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. We meet the third Saturday of each month from September through April.

We celebrated our 7 year anniversary on Jan. 30, 2023. As of April 22, 2023 we have made 1,864 blankets which have been given to 29 organizations who give them to those who are in need of comfort and warmth. If you would like to be involved in this project or have any questions, please contact First Christian Church at 307-234-8964 or Debbie Mestas at debmestas@gmail.com.

What goes into a food box

Last month, we held a Family Volunteer Day. Families graciously gave their time to help sort and pack boxes here in Casper full of both shelf-stable food and fresh produce. Then the food boxes were sent off to one of our mobile pantry sites for distribution to individuals and families in need. (The group averaged an impressive packing rate of five boxes per minute! Bravo and thank you to them!)

Each box contains foods that families can make a meal out of. We try to be thoughtful about pairing items that they can cook into real meals.

It’s worth noting that we are making more of these kinds of deliveries these days, in response to increased need for food assistance throughout Wyoming.

While packing, one of our volunteers, Jason, commented how great it is to see how far Food Bank of Wyoming is able to stretch a dollar. Thanks to your support, we are efficiently serving Wyoming residents who are experiencing food insecurity, both through our stellar network of Hunger Relief Partners and through our own Mobile Pantries in communities that do not have readily available access to food.

We are grateful to you, our volunteers, supporters, and advocates.