Town Crier: Helping Others

Toy run set for October
On Oct. 2, Wyoming Central Abate will be putting on their annual Toy Run. It will all be starting at the Eastside Walmart from 11:00 a.m. to noon and will be covering Casper, Douglas and Glenrock. This annual toy drive is very meaningful to all these Wyoming communities and at the same time a lot of fun for everyone to participate in! Wyoming Central Abate would appreciate all riders participation for this worthwhile community cause with or without a motorcycle. Everyone is welcome!
Help needed for blanket project
We are having a “Blanket Blitz” on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Christian Church, 520 CY Avenue, Casper Wyoming. Our goal is to make 100 blankets that day. we are in need of the following: fleece; funds to purchase fleece; and volunteers to help make blankets and assist with set up and other duties. The community is invited to come and be a part of this celebration. If you have any questions, please contact First Christian Church or Debbie Mestas. Thank you!
Make fleece blankets for those in need
The Fleece Blanket Project meets on the third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Christian Church 520 CY Avenue, Casper, Wyoming. Parking is in back of the building. We welcome anyone who would like to help in any way. If you have never cut and/or tied a blanket, we would be happy to show you. We trim, cut, and tie/serge fleece blankets which are given to those in need of comfort and warmth. We started making blankets on Jan. 30, 2016, and have made 1,525 blankets to date. These blankets have been given to Headstart, Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, the Youth Crisis Center, Casper Youth For Christ, Rocky Mountain Oncology, U.S. Renal Care Centers, the Child Development Center, the Children’s Advocacy Project, Healthcare for the Homeless, Interfaith of Natrona County, Wyoming Medical Center, Community Action Partnership, Make A Wish Wyoming, and many other agencies that provide services to those in need as well as individuals. If you would like to be a part of this project, please contact First Christian Church at 307-234-8964 or Debbie Mestas at debmestas@gmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you!
Thanks for donated bikes
From the bottom of our hearts, Big Brothers Big Sisters thank you for all of the donated bikes that you have given to us. We now have all of the bikes that we need. Our children will be out enjoying bike rides as the weather changes this spring. We really appreciate the support from the people of Casper.
Food for Thought needs drivers
Each week Wyoming Food for Thought Project puts together meals for kids, so that when they are away from school they are not going without. Each week, 1,200 food bags are distributed to schools and homes across the community.
Can you help? Drivers are needed each Thursday morning between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to deliver food bags. Call Michele at (307) 337-1703 or email volunteer@wyfftp.org. Help us, help others.
Blue Envelope provides AED’s to CC
Casper College recently received $19,400 from the Blue Envelope Health Fund to purchase automated external defibrillator units.
According to John Becker, director of campus security and adjunct instructor, many buildings and other areas did not have an AED unit. However, the cost of one AED unit can run between $1,300 and $2,900. “We simply didn’t have the budget to buy the 22 units we needed to allow us to have one per floor in each building, one for the Casper College Ranch, and three traveling units for the athletic department,” said Becker.
Fortunately, Becker contacted the Blue Envelope to see if there was any help or ideas they could provide. “The board chair quickly acted on my request, and before I knew it, the college was provided with enough money to purchase 22 AED units, which brought our price down to about $850 for each. Without the generous funds given to us by the Blue Envelope Health Fund, we would be in need of the AED units, especially for the ranch and the athletic department,” Becker noted.
Thanks to the support of Blue Envelope, Casper College is only in need of five more units and can now better provide help to those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
Klunkers wanted
Poverty Resistance is asking for donations of used cars, trucks and other vehicles, running or not. For more information call Mary Ann Budenske at 307-215-4732, email her at mbudenske@aol.com or PM her on Facebook.
Sandwich ministry offers Saturday lunch to those in need
The Sandwich Ministry has resumed each Saturday. Lunches are distributed from 10 a.m. to noon in the breezeway at First United Methodist Church.