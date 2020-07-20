Town Crier: Helping Others

Child abuse and neglect is likely on the rise during this pandemic. Children are no longer in the public eye — they are not at schools, daycare or in other locations where caring individuals would be able to spot signs of abuse.

If readers suspect a child is in immediate danger, they should call police or 911. They can also contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline via text, phone or online chat at www.childhelp.org/childhelp-hotline to report abuse.

Normally, advocate visits provide an opportunity for CASA volunteers to check in on children’s safety and well-being. Volunteers are currently working with program staff to find creative ways to continue to meet with children. They are using phone calls, FaceTime, Skyping and visiting from afar.

“While none of these is a great solution, this kind of creativity is what will make a real difference in children’s lives,” said Chandra Ortiz, executive director. “We need volunteers now more than ever and are encouraging all community members to join with us either by volunteering or considering a donation, helping us ensure children are safe during this time of national crisis.”

For more information about CASA locally, visit www.casaofnatronacounty.net.

WFBR distributes to partners