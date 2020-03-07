Town Crier: Helping Others

Caregivers support
Are you caring for someone with a debilitating condition? When caregivers ask what they want, the majority respond that they want information about coping with being a caregiver. This information takes several forms, including knowledge about the disease, comfort with the caregiving role and managing stress. Please join the Caregivers Support Group on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Rocky Mountain Therapy Annex at 120 S. Forest, starting at 5:30 p.m. For questions and RSVP call or 307-337-1200 and ask for Jerri. Future meetings will be on April 28 and May 26, 2020.
Parkinson’s support
This support group is open to anyone with Parkinson’s or caring for someone with Parkinson’s. Support group members understand your struggles because they face or have faced the same challenges. The next meetings will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Rocky Mountain Therapy Annex at 120 S. Forest Dr. starting at 5:30 p.m. Future meetings will be held on April 14, and May 12, 2020. To RSVP or questions please call 307-337-1200 and ask for Jerri.
Parkinson’s exercise class
Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 E. 2nd Street #500, is offering a Parkinson’s exercise program every Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. The class is open to anyone with Parkinson’s disease and focuses on improving balance, endurance, safety and managing symptoms. It is open to all ages and the class can be tailored to meet varying exercise needs. The cost of the class is $5. If you have any questions, call 337-1200 and ask for Jerri.
Hospice accepting volunteers
Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is looking for volunteers. These exceptional, caring individuals use their gifts and skills to help provide patients, caregivers and families with peace and comfort through the Hospice and Transitions programs.
Volunteers offer a wide range of help including patient and administrative support, companionship visits, errand running, letter writing, light housekeeping and other opportunities.
Veteran volunteers are also to help with the special needs and concerns of veteran patients.
The next volunteer training is March 14, 2020. If you’d like to find out more about how you can help, please call Dixie at 577-4832.
Marathon seeks musicians
The Casper Marathon is seeking local musicians to play along the Marathon course on Sunday, June 7. The course starts at the Casper Events Center, connects to the Platte River Trails path at the soccer fields, connects through downtown then back on the path out to Paradise Valley and back to the finish at Gateway Park.
Last year there were participants from 37 states and two countries running the marathon.
Having music to support the runners throughout 26.2 miles would be awesome.
Contact Marlene at 277-0695 if you’re interested or have any questions.
Seeking recipients for Quilts of Valor
Crossroads Quilters, the Central Wyoming Chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF), meet at the Central Wyoming Senior Services Center at 1831 E. 4th St. every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. to make quilts which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. QOVF is a national nonprofit organization. The Quilts of Valor are stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts and are a lifetime award. If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 262-2701 to receive a Quilt of Valor.
Classroom mentor, foster grandparent
Make a difference in a child’s life by becoming a Classroom Mentor/Foster Grandparent while earning a tax free stipend (stipend does not go against your Social Security/disability/housing benefits). Looking for qualified, caring seniors age 55+ years of age on a fixed income to become a foster grandparent. Call Vernita Lackey at 235-5959 for more information or email scpfgp@wyoming.com.
New sign for theater
Casper Theater Company would like to thank the following business and people for helping raise the money for the new sign at 735 CY. It is through grants and personal donations they have succeeded in raising almost $30,000 to become visible from the street. First Interstate Bank and First Interstate Foundation, Goodstein Foundation, Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, and a special thank you to an anonymous donor. Casper Theater Company was able to fund the remaining dollars. Thanks also to Brad Moore and Bar D Signs for putting together the bid, design work and installation. Watch for the new sign very soon as you drive by 735 CY. Thank you all so much.
Volunteer drivers needed
Volunteer Disabled American Veteran (DAV) drivers needed to transport veterans to and from authorized medical appointments in the Casper and Sheridan areas. Most driving occurs on I-25 from the Casper VA Clinic to and from the Sheridan VA Medical Center during the hours of 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Your service will enable veterans to obtain medical treatment they may be prohibited from due to lack of transportation. Ford vehicles are used; primarily the Ford Flex and Ford 4X4 Explorer. Please call 307-675-3273 for application information.
New online directory for churches
Here is some important information about the first-ever website created and managed by Servants United. They have created a website to aid the community in connecting with either a local church, a local Christian organization or a Christian-owned business. The website address is www.ChristianConnectory.com.
Many of the Christian leaders in the community are excited about this easy way to connect online with various churches and Christian organizations and businesses in the Casper area. Currently the website has three directories for churches, Christian organizations and Christian-owned businesses. As it grows and develops, categories of faith-based community events, prayer gatherings and other helpful ways to connect the Christian community may be added. If you see a correction that needs to be made or would like to advertise to support the directory, please email info@christianconnectory.com.
Food pantries, meals
Here is a list of food pantries and soup kitchens in Casper, updated by Mary Ann Budenske.
Casper Community Church, 249 N. Wolcott, Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m. 267-7430. Serves a meal at 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Sunday.
College Heights Community Center, 1927 S. Walnut, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 224-4104.
Faith Assembly of God, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 265-9121.
First Church of the Nazarene, 2020 S. Jefferson, Thursday, 1 to 4 p.m. 258-9646.
Holy Cross Center Inc., 1030 N. Lincoln, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. 577-1041.
Mountain View Baptist, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Joshua’s Storehouse, 334 S. Wolcott St., Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. 265-0242.
Restoration Fellowship, 411 S. Walsh Dr., fourth Wednesday of month, 4 to 6:30 p.m. 235-9100.
Salvation Army, 441 S. Center St., Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. 234-2002. Breakfast, 9 to 10 a.m. and lunch, 1 to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
First Christian Church, King’s Corner, 112 S Beech Street, Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, sack lunches provided.
First United Methodist Church, Kings Corner, 112 S Beech Street, hot meal, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Sunday.
Central Wyoming Rescue Mission, 230 N. Park, breakfast, 7 to 8 a.m.; lunch, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner, 6 to 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Mary Ann Budenske, 307-215-4732; email mbudenske@aol.com.
Glenrock: Glenrock Area Food Pantry, 506 W. Birch, Ste. 15, second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, noon to 6 p.m., all ages.
Senior companions needed
Do you want to help people in need while earning a tax-free stipend? (Stipend does not go against your Social Security/disability/housing benefits). Looking for qualified, caring seniors age 55+ years of age on a fixed income to become a senior companion. Call Vernita Lackey at 235-5959 for more information or email scpfgp@wyoming.com.
Urgent needs at mission
Wyoming Rescue Mission staff is in desperate need as cold winter temperatures will bring more individuals and families to their door. “This time of year can be unbearable for those living on the streets,” said executive director Brad Hopkins. “We look for signs of hypothermia – shivering, nausea, confusion, slurred speech. It can be a life or death situation, especially for people who are older, ill or in poor physical condition.”
Wyoming Rescue Mission is prepared to provide food, shelter and other life essentials for an average of 140 people each night throughout the winter months. Hot meals, dry clothes and a warm environment are crucial to avert the dangers of winter, Hopkins explained. “However, as temperatures continue to drop, as many as 205 homeless men, women and children will need help on a daily basis this winter.”
Hopkins urgently calls on the community to help the Mission care for the homeless throughout the winter months through a number of different ways. “New or gently-used winter coats, as well as warm gloves and hats, boots and undergarments for men and women are always appreciated and provide tremendous help,” he said. “We also need bus token donations, to help provide guests with the means to safely get to work and other necessary appointments during this season.” Monetary gifts are helpful as well to cover the costs of the Mission’s utility bills, which greatly increase as the weather grows colder and the guest number increases.
Gifts of clothing, food and bus tokens can be delivered to 230 N. Park Street. Monetary donations can be made online at wyomission.org/donate. Additional information about Wyoming Rescue Mission activities and year-round programs and services are available online as well.
CASA receives big grant
CASA of Natrona County has been awarded a $20,000 Promising Practices grant from the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem Association for Children. CASA of Natrona County recruits, trains and supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect.
The Promising Practices grant will be able to help CASA of Natrona County to better address the unique needs of children in Natrona County who are close to aging out of foster care. CASA of Natrona County is creating a mobile store providing gently used clothing free of charge to youth in foster care. It will also provide teens in foster care the opportunity to gain employment and job skills with assistance of a mentor who will work hand-in-hand with them.
There are 950 CASA/GAL programs nationwide, including 45 state offices. The federal grant funds distributed through National CASA/GAL are provided by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, U.S. Department of Justice, as authorized under the Victims of Child Abuse Act of 1990. In 2018, National CASA/GAL was awarded nearly $10 million in federal grants.