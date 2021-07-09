Town Crier: Helping Others

Caps 4 Kids at senior center

Central Wyoming Senior Center is opening for group activities. Those who have not had the COVID vaccine will still be required to wear a mask. This will allow Caps 4 Kids to begin gathering once again. Our meeting will be Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. I expect there is a large supply of yarn available for knitting or crocheting caps for “kids.” If any of you need patterns, let us know at our meeting on July 28. Please call the senior center at 265-4678 if you have questions concerning this group. They will put you in touch with one of our crafters. Hope to see you toward the end of the month.

Thanks for donated bikes

From the bottom of our hearts, Big Brothers Big Sisters thank you for all of the donated bikes that you have given to us. We now have all of the bikes that we need. Our children will be out enjoying bike rides as the weather changes this spring. We really appreciate the support from the people of Casper.

Consider donating to library sale

The Friends of the Library organization is, once again, collecting donated items for its sales. Sale success comes from the generosity of community donations. Please think of us as you do your spring cleaning. Items in good condition are accepted.