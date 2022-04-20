Town Crier: Helping Others

Caps 4 Kids

The calendar says it is Spring; but Mother Nature has a mind of her own. And with that in mind, we remember there will be many in a few months that will appreciate having warm head covering to wear later this year.

Caps 4 Kids will meet on Wednesday, April 27, at the Senior Center located at 1831 East 4th Street here in Casper. We start stitching around 12:30 or 1:00, and chat and stitch as long as our schedule permits. There is an ample supply of yarn; bring your knitting needles or crochet hooks and your favorite pattern. A few patterns are also available. Please call the Center at 265-4678 if you need additional information. We always welcome new crafters. Hope to see you Wednesday!

Fundraiser yard sale

Hilltop Baptist Church will be hosting a Yard Sale on Saturday, May 21, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., to raise money for upcoming missions. Please join us rain or shine at 2555 E. 2nd Street!

Clunkers wanted

Clunkers are older vehicles (cars, trucks RVs, camping trailers) that are not being used. Clunkers are either running or in need of minor repairs. Either way they have more years to be useful. There are literally hundreds of clunkers in Casper. They are parked in back yards, off the alley or taking up room on a driveway or in a garage. Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, 450 S. Wolcott, is seeking donations of older vehicles, running or in need of minor repairs. We give them to people in need of transportation or sell them to help cover our on-going expenses. Since 2010 we have had 115 clunkers donated. Poverty Resistance Food Pantry is a non profit, 501©3 Corporation. That means your donation is tax deductible. For more information or to donate contact Mary Ann Budenske at 307-215-4732, email her at mbudenske@aol.com or Friend her on Facebook.

CFD BUNCO fundraising night

Grab your dice and join the fun because BUNCO Night is here! Join the fun on Thursday, April 28 at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. for a night of games, prizes, drinks, and snacks.

15 dollars gets you in the doors, three action-packed games, and snacks. Additional games and drinks are available for purchase.

Reservations are recommended! You can purchase your admission tickets online at https://cfdoldwestmuseum.org/products/bunco-night or contact Jean Krause, Education Coordinator, at 307-778-7202 or email: jean.krause@oldwestmuseum.org

Cannot attend, but want to help the Museum with fundraising? Give a donation today by visiting: https://cfdoldwestmuseum.org/products/make-a-donation-to-the-museum, call 307-778-7290 or come donate in person.

Camp Hope registration open

Camp Hope, Wyoming’s summer camp for children with diabetes, is accepting registrations for this year’s session, June 19-25, 2022, to be held at Camp WYOBA on Casper Mountain. Camp Hope is a residential camp experience designed to teach children with Diabetes all the fundamentals of self-care to live well while dealing with Diabetes. We also have a lot of fun! Check our website at camphopewy.net and contact us for further information at camphopewyoming@gmail.com. Phone: 307-259-3327.

Make fleece blankets for those in need

The Fleece Blanket Project meets on the third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Christian Church 520 CY Avenue, Casper, Wyoming. Parking is in back of the building. We welcome anyone who would like to help in any way. If you have never cut and/or tied a blanket, we would be happy to show you. We trim, cut, and tie/serge fleece blankets which are given to those in need of comfort and warmth. We started making blankets on Jan. 30, 2016, and have made 1,693 blankets to date. These blankets have been given to Headstart, Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, the Youth Crisis Center, Casper Youth For Christ, Rocky Mountain Oncology, U.S. Renal Care Centers, the Child Development Center, the Children’s Advocacy Project, Healthcare for the Homeless, Interfaith of Natrona County, Wyoming Medical Center, Community Action Partnership, Make A Wish Wyoming, and many other agencies that provide services to those in need as well as individuals. If you would like to be a part of this project, please contact First Christian Church at 307-234-8964 or Debbie Mestas at debmestas@gmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you!

Thank you from St. Vincent DePaul

St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store located at 301 E. H Street wants to thank volunteers, the director and the board for a successful 2021 year despite the late opening and shortened hours. Without donations and shoppers the store would not have been able to give $13,000 each to Seton House, Holy Cross Food Bank, and Interfaith and Food For Thought $3,000, totaling $42,000. With the continued support of all those who make the store possible, 2022 will be a year filled with joy and hope.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0