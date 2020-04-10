Town Crier: Helping Others

Wyoming Rescue Mission is prepared to provide food, shelter and other life essentials for an average of 140 people each night throughout the winter months. Hot meals, dry clothes and a warm environment are crucial to avert the dangers of winter, Hopkins explained. “However, as temperatures continue to drop, as many as 205 homeless men, women and children will need help on a daily basis this winter.”

Hopkins urgently calls on the community to help the Mission care for the homeless throughout the winter months through a number of different ways. “New or gently-used winter coats, as well as warm gloves and hats, boots and undergarments for men and women are always appreciated and provide tremendous help,” he said. “We also need bus token donations, to help provide guests with the means to safely get to work and other necessary appointments during this season.” Monetary gifts are helpful as well to cover the costs of the Mission’s utility bills, which greatly increase as the weather grows colder and the guest number increases.

Gifts of clothing, food and bus tokens can be delivered to 230 N. Park Street. Monetary donations can be made online at wyomission.org/donate. Additional information about Wyoming Rescue Mission activities and year-round programs and services are available online as well.

