Bowl for Jason’s Friends 25th Anniversary Celebration

For Wyoming children battling cancer and the families who stand by their side, one special day at a bowling alley will have a tremendous impact.

Saturday, March 4 marks the 25th Annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends fundraiser. With just a few weeks left before the big event, Jason’s Friends Foundation urges members of the community to gather their friends, family, coworkers, church members and civic groups to collect donations and come out in support of their fellow Wyomingites.

Each team of five will bowl for about an hour, and individual bowlers are asked to collect at least $100 in donations to meet fundraising goals. Funds raised at the event will provide financial assistance for families in the community and throughout Wyoming whose children are suffering from life-threatening childhood cancers and brain or spinal cord tumors.

Jason’s Friends is excited to announce plans to make the 25th Annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends in Casper an even bigger celebration. The top three individuals from each session who collect the highest amount of donations will be invited back to El Mark-O Lanes for the “Final Bowl Down.” The Final Bowl Down will take place at 9 p.m., followed by the After Party with live music from local musician, Bret Andrew. The silent auction will remain open until 10 p.m.

The Final Bowl Down is designed for any age and skill level. Friends, family, teammates and community supporters are invited to come cheer on the Final Bowl Down participants. In honor of the foundation’s 25th anniversary, there will be $2,500 in cash prizes for the winners. Anyone who attends the After Party has a chance to win money as well. Jason’s Friends hopes to have a large turnout for this 25th anniversary celebration. The Bowl Down and After Party are sponsored by Blueprint Energy Partners and Bionic Energy.

“The day is filled with contests, giveaways, free food and drinks, prizes and fun,” said Lisa Eades, volunteer President and cofounder of Jason’s Friends Foundation. “Free T-shirts will be awarded to each bowler gathering $100 or more in donations, with special adult and youth prize packages for the most donations collected.”

Teams sign up for a bowling time online at jasonsfriends.org/bowl or by calling 235-3421. Pick up a team packet at El Mark-O Lanes, at the Jason’s Friends Foundation office at 340 West B Street or print online at jasonsfriends.org/bowl.

“Bowlers of all skill levels are encouraged to participate, including league bowlers, novices and everyone in between,” said Eades. “Last year, almost 1,000 bowlers participated in the event. This year, we are looking for strong support from the community and state to make this another successful fundraiser.”

Jason’s Friends Foundation is a non-profit organization that steps in to offer a helping hand when a Wyoming child is diagnosed with cancer or a brain or spinal cord tumor. By providing financial assistance for things like travel expenses (fuel, lodging, airfare, meals) and everyday living expenses (house and rent payments, car payments, phone bills, utility bills etc.), Jason’s Friends Foundation eases the financial burden on Wyoming families so that they can focus on what is most important – their children.

Bowl for Jason’s Friends is the organization’s primary fundraiser for the year. The Foundation is currently helping nearly 155 Wyoming families and has provided over $7 million dollars of financial assistance since its founding. Last year, the Bowl for Jason’s Friends fundraiser raised more than $360,000 and this year, the foundation hopes to surpass that number as financial needs continue to increase.

New this year, Jason’s Friends will be hosting a smaller version of Bowl for Jason’s Friends in Gillette on Saturday, March 4 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Camelanes Bowling Center. For more information and to register a team to bowl in Casper or Gillette, please visit jasonsfriends.org/bowl or call 235-3421.

Food for Thought needs volunteers

Wyoming Food for Thought Project is in need of volunteer help to pack weekend food bags and then deliver those bags to schools and homes. Since January of 2013, Food for Thought has been helping feed kids in need over the weekends and long school breaks.

Each week over 1,000 children receive food bags but it takes many hands working together to accomplish this.

Wednesdays at 4 p.m. food bags are packed. This activity takes under an hour and is great for people of all ages and abilities. Packing takes place at 1014 Glenarm in north Casper each Wednesday.

Delivery drivers pick up bins packed with food bags and deliver them out to the community each Thursday morning. This is a great activity for service groups, parents with kids at home looking for service learning opportunities, and retirees. The deliveries take under an hour and are an important part of making sure no kid goes hungry in our community. Other ways to help include hosting food drives. If you are interested in becoming involved please contact Beth at (307) 337-1703 or show up on any Wednesday afternoon to help pack food bags. Wyoming Food for Thought Project is a local, grassroots, independent organization whose operations depend upon many hands in the community helping.

Thank you for helping us be the change.

Giving Table at City Park Church

The Giving Table is collecting non-perishable food to help provide for families who need a little extra. Each month of the year they are collecting a different item. The Giving Table is a drive-up food pantry hosted by City Park Church every Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m. No ID is required.

On average each week, 20 to 25 volunteers pack and hand out around 175 boxes of food.

Items to be collected

February: spaghetti noodles

March: spaghetti sauce

April: Ramen Noodles

May: instant oat meal packets

June: instant rice

July: canned fruit

To drop off donations please bring them to City Park Church at 804 S. Wolcott St, Casper Wyoming, on Sunday through Thursday. from 9 a.m. to noon If you have questions please call the church at 307-234- 6946.

Flower sales benefit Relay for Life

The American Cancer Society is having its annual Daffodil & Tulip Sales to benefit the local Relay for Life. Flowers may be ordered until Feb. 28, and they will be delivered around March 20.

The cost for daffodils is still $10 for one bouquet of 10 buds; $40 for five bouquets of 10 buds; $70 for 10 bouquets of 10 buds. The cost for each bouquet of 10 tulip buds in assorted colors is $15. All proceeds benefit Relay for Life. To order please contact either Jane Fisher at 267-1936 or Shirley Costopoulos at 267-8154.

Community foundation grant expands care for Converse County

Our newest Social Worker has joined the care team at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, due in part to a generous grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation. Douglas resident Desirae Laird will be serving our patients in Converse County, and she says it’s important to her to be able to help her friends and neighbors.

“I am very excited to work for an organization whose primary focus is patient care,” she says, “and to serve the community I live in.” Expanding our team in Converse County allows more people to stay home with hospice services, and the Wyoming Community Foundation’s $10,000 grant for hiring and training has helped make that possible.

How to support food banks

Right now, record-high inflation, supply chain challenges, and the lingering effects of the pandemic are forcing tens of thousands of our neighbors across Wyoming to make excruciatingly difficult decisions. Often, those decisions revolve around where and how to spend hard-earned dollars: Do they buy enough food to nourish themselves and their loved ones, or do they pay for essential prescription medications? Utility bills? Gas to get to work?

Experiencing hunger at any time is difficult, and is especially devastating during the holidays. With so many families, children, older adults, and individuals in Wyoming experiencing hunger right now, your community needs your support more than ever.