Town Crier: Helping Others

Night to Shine Prom Feb. 7
Highland Park Community Church will serve as one of churches around the world registered to host Night to Shine 2020, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The event will be hosted through local churches across the globe simultaneously on Friday, February 7. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older. Highland Park is excited to be a part of this worldwide movement that is uniting churches of different denominations all over the world with the common goal of celebrating people with special needs.
Every guest of Night to Shine enters this complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors and a dance floor, all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.
For additional information on the Night to Shine hosted by Highland Park in Casper, visit www.hpcc.church.
For more information on the worldwide movement of Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, visit: http://www.timtebowfoundation.org/index.php/night-to-shine/.
Senior companions needed
Do you want to help people in need while earning a tax-free stipend? (Stipend does not go against your Social Security/disability/housing benefits). Looking for qualified, caring seniors age 55+ years of age on a fixed income to become a senior companion. For more information call Vernita Lackey at 235-5959 or email scpfgp@wyoming.com.
Classroom mentor, foster grandparent
Make a difference in a child’s life by becoming a Classroom Mentor/Foster Grandparent while earning a tax free stipend (stipend does not go against your Social Security/disability/housing benefits). Looking for qualified, caring seniors age 55+ years of age on a fixed income to become a foster grandparent. For more information call Vernita Lackey at 235-5959 or email scpfgp@wyoming.com.
Make fleece blankets
The Fleece Blanket Project cuts and ties fleece blankets on the third Saturday of each month at First Christian Church, 520 CY Ave, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Winter and spring dates are February 15, March 21, April 18 and May 16. The blankets that are made are given to those in need of comfort and warmth. The project began on January 3, 2016, and 1,160 blankets have been made by volunteers since then. These blankets have been given to individuals and to agencies that provide services to those in need of comfort and warmth. Everyone is welcome to come for an hour or two or the entire time. If you have never cut or tied a blanket before, someone can show you how. Donations of fleece are always welcome as two yards of a solid color and two yards of a print are used for each blanket. If you have any questions, you can contact Debbie Mestas at debmestas@gmail.com or call First Christian Church at 234-8964.
Volunteer drivers needed
Volunteer Disabled American Veteran (DAV) drivers needed to transport veterans to and from authorized medical appointments in the Casper and Sheridan areas. Most driving occurs on I-25 from the Casper VA Clinic to and from the Sheridan VA Medical Center during the hours of 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Your service will enable veterans to obtain medical treatment they may be prohibited from due to lack of transportation. Ford vehicles are used; primarily the Ford Flex and Ford 4X4 Explorer. Please call 307-675-3273 for application information.
Hospice accepting volunteers
Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is looking for volunteers. These exceptional, caring individuals use their gifts and skills to help provide patients, caregivers and families with peace and comfort through the Hospice and Transitions programs.
Volunteers offer a wide range of help including patient and administrative support, companionship visits, errand running, letter writing, light housekeeping and other opportunities.
Veteran volunteers are also to help with the special needs and concerns of veteran patients.
The next volunteer training is January 18, 2020. If you’d like to find out more about how you can help, please call Dixie at 577-4832.
Guides needed for Ski for Light
The 45th annual Ski for Light International Week will take place from Sunday, February 9 through Sunday, February 16, 2020, in Casper. This is a new venue for the all-volunteer nonprofit’s annual, week-long event where beginning blind and mobility impaired skiers are taught the basics of cross-country skiing, while more experienced skiers further hone their skills. All enjoy a variety of après ski activities.
Participants will stay at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center and ski at the Casper Mountain Outdoor Center at McMurry Mountain Park. The Center is a joint venture of Natrona County and the Casper Mountain Biathlon Club with 42 kilometers of wide cross-country trails.
The annual week-long event attracts more than 250 skiers, guides and volunteers from throughout the United States, as well as international participants from several other countries. During the Ski for Light week, each skier with a disability is paired with an experienced, sighted cross-country skier who acts as ski instructor and on-snow guide. The group is currently seeking more guides. Additional information can be found at www.sfl.org.
You have free articles remaining.
New online directory for churches
Here is some important information about the first ever website created and managed by Servants United. They have created a website to aid the community in connecting with either a local church, a local Christian organization or a Christian-owned business. The website address is www.ChristianConnectory.com.
Many of the Christian leaders in the community are excited about this easy way to connect online with various churches and Christian organizations and businesses in the Casper area. Currently the website has three directories for churches, Christian organizations and Christian-owned businesses. As it grows and develops, categories of faith-based community events, prayer gatherings and other helpful ways to connect the Christian community may be added. If you see a correction that needs to be made or would like to advertise to support the directory, please email info@christianconnectory.com.
Food pantries, meals
Here is a list of food pantries and soup kitchens in Casper, updated by Mary Ann Budenske.
Casper Community Church, 249 N. Wolcott, Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m. 267-7430. Serves a meal at 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Sunday.
College Heights Community Center, 1927 S. Walnut, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 224-4104.
Faith Assembly of God, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 265-9121.
First Church of the Nazarene, 2020 S. Jefferson, Thursday, 1 to 4 p.m. 258-9646.
Holy Cross Center Inc., 1030 N. Lincoln, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. 577-1041.
Mountain View Baptist, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Joshua’s Storehouse, 334 S. Wolcott St., Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. 265-0242.
Restoration Fellowship, 411 S. Walsh Dr., fourth Wednesday of month, 4 to 6:30 p.m. 235-9100.
Salvation Army, 441 S. Center St., Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. 234-2002. Breakfast, 9 to 10 a.m. and lunch, 1 to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
First Christian Church, King’s Corner, 112 S Beech Street, Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, sack lunches provided.
First United Methodist Church, Kings Corner, 112 S Beech Street, hot meal, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Sunday.
Central Wyoming Rescue Mission, 230 N. Park, breakfast, 7 to 8 a.m.; lunch, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner, 6 to 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Mary Ann Budenske, 307-215-4732; email mbudenske@aol.com.
Glenrock: Glenrock Area Food Pantry, 506 W. Birch, Ste. 15, second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, noon to 6 p.m., all ages.
CASA receives big grant
CASA of Natrona County has been awarded a $20,000 Promising Practices grant from the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem Association for Children. CASA of Natrona County recruits, trains and supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect.
The Promising Practices grant will be able to help CASA of Natrona County to better address the unique needs of children in Natrona County who are close to aging out of foster care. CASA of Natrona County is creating a mobile store providing gently used clothing free of charge to youth in foster care. It will also provide teens in foster care the opportunity to gain employment and job skills with assistance of a mentor who will work hand-in-hand with them.
There are 950 CASA/GAL programs nationwide, including 45 state offices. The federal grant funds distributed through National CASA/GAL are provided by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, U.S. Department of Justice, as authorized under the Victims of Child Abuse Act of 1990. In 2018, National CASA/GAL was awarded nearly $10 million in federal grants.