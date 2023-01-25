Town Crier: Helping Others

Grief share at Highland Park

The group will begin Tuesday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m. in room 1331. The program will run for 13 weeks. There is a $20 fee for the workbook but scholarships are available

For more information please call Susan Propp at 970-691-0754, or The Healing Place at 265-3977.

Highland Park Community Church is locate at 5725 Highland Dr. in Casper.

Flower sales benefit Relay for Life

The American Cancer Society is having its annual Daffodil & Tulip Sales to benefit the local Relay for Life. Flowers may be ordered until Feb. 28, and they will be delivered around March 20.

The cost for daffodils is still $10 for one bouquet of 10 buds; $40 for five bouquets of 10 buds; $70 for 10 bouquets of 10 buds. The cost for each bouquet of 10 tulip buds in assorted colors is $15.

All proceeds benefit Relay for Life. To order please contact either Jane Fisher at 267-1936 or Shirley Costopoulos at 267-8154.

Food for Thought needs volunteers

Wyoming Food for Thought Project is in need of volunteer help to pack weekend food bags and then deliver those bags to schools and homes.

Since January of 2013, Food for Thought has been helping feed kids in need over the weekends and long school breaks.

Each week over 1,000 children receive food bags but it takes many hands working together to accomplish this.

Wednesdays at 4 p.m. food bags are packed. This activity takes under an hour and is great for people of all ages and abilities. Packing takes place at 1014 Glenarm in north Casper each Wednesday.

Delivery drivers pick up bins packed with food bags and deliver them out to the community each Thursday morning. This is a great activity for service groups, parents with kids at home looking for service learning opportunities, and retirees. The deliveries take under an hour and are an important part of making sure no kid goes hungry in our community.

Other ways to help include hosting food drives. If you are interested in becoming involved please contact Beth at (307) 337-1703 or show up on any Wednesday afternoon to help pack food bags.

Wyoming Food for Thought Project is a local, grassroots, independent organization whose operations depend upon many hands in the community helping.

Thank you for helping us be the change.

Help pack food with Food Bank of Wyoming

Bring the family and help build and fill boxes that are distributed to food insecure neighbors across Wyoming. Your helping hands mean the world to people in need of food. No experience needed, we provide the training, the safe environment, and the fun!

When: Saturday, Feb. 4

8:30—9:00 a.m.—Join us for breakfast treats and coffee and get checked-in.

9:00—9:30 a.m.—Take a behind the scenes tour of Food Bank of Wyoming.

9:30—11:30 a.m.—Pack out hunger by helping build boxes for Food Bank of Wyoming’s Rawlins Mobile Pantry distribution, help sort produce and support our sustainability efforts.

Where: Food Bank of Wyoming: Volunteer Center, 252 Blackmore Road, Evansville, WY 82636

To get you and your family registered visit https://foodbankrockies.volunteerhub.com/vv2/lp/fbwfamilyday

If you are registering on behalf of your family, please complete a separate account/profile for each family member. Individuals under age 17 will need a waiver signed by a parent/guardian. You may use the same email address for multiple family members, but it cannot be used as a username.

We look forward to seeing you on Saturday, Feb. 4! If you have any questions, reach out to the Development team at info@wyomingfoodbank.org.

How to support food banks

Right now, record-high inflation, supply chain challenges, and the lingering effects of the pandemic are forcing tens of thousands of our neighbors across Wyoming to make excruciatingly difficult decisions. Often, those decisions revolve around where and how to spend hard-earned dollars: Do they buy enough food to nourish themselves and their loved ones, or do they pay for essential prescription medications? Utility bills? Gas to get to work?

Experiencing hunger at any time is difficult, and is especially devastating during the holidays. With so many families, children, older adults, and individuals in Wyoming experiencing hunger right now, your community needs your support more than ever.

During the month of December, your gift to support our Wyoming neighbors will be matched, up to $100,000, thanks to the generous support of the John P. Ellbogen Foundation. That means that right now, $1 helps provide enough food for 6 nourishing meals! Be a part of ending hunger in Wyoming and have your gift DOUBLED for twice the impact by Dec. 31.

Community foundation grant expands care for Converse County

Our newest Social Worker has joined the care team at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, due in part to a generous grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation.

Douglas resident Desirae Laird will be serving our patients in Converse County, and she says it’s important to her to be able to help her friends and neighbors.

“I am very excited to work for an organization whose primary focus is patient care,” she says, “and to serve the community I live in.”

Expanding our team in Converse County allows more people to stay home with hospice services, and the Wyoming Community Foundation’s $10,000 grant for hiring and training has helped make that possible.