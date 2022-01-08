Town Crier: Helping Others

Volunteer training at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions

Come join our volunteer team and make a difference! Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions will hold their next Volunteer Training on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Our volunteers are the Heart of Hospice. These exceptional, caring individuals use their gifts and skills to help provide patients, caregivers and families with peace and comfort through our Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions programs. Our volunteers offer a wide range of help including patient care, administrative support, companionship visits, errand running, light housekeeping, and other opportunities.

We also need Veteran volunteers to help with the special needs and concerns of our Veteran patients. If you’d like to find out more about how you can help, please call Melissa at 307-577-4832 or email Melissah@cwhp.org.

Benefit Bowls at Pottery By You

Each month, Pottery By You gives back to the community by donating proceeds from their “Benefit Bowls” to a local organization. For January, we will donate $5.00 to Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions for every bene, tapered, or cottage bowl sold.

Create cool new bowls while contributing to your community!

For more information, call 307-472-9087.

Pottery By You, 1627 East Second Street, Casper, WY 82601

Thank you from S. Vincent DePaul

St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store located at 301 E. H Street wants to thank volunteers, the director and the board for a successful 2021 year despite the late opening and shortened hours. Without donations and shoppers the store would not have been able to give $13,000 each to Seton House, Holy Cross Food Bank, and Interfaith and Food For Thought $3,000, totaling $42,000. With the continued support of all those who make the store possible, 2022 will be a year filled with joy and hope.

Blue Envelope provides AED’s to CC

Casper College recently received $19,400 from the Blue Envelope Health Fund to purchase automated external defibrillator units.

According to John Becker, director of campus security and adjunct instructor, many buildings and other areas did not have an AED unit. However, the cost of one AED unit can run between $1,300 and $2,900. “We simply didn’t have the budget to buy the 22 units we needed to allow us to have one per floor in each building, one for the Casper College Ranch, and three traveling units for the athletic department,” said Becker.

Fortunately, Becker contacted the Blue Envelope to see if there was any help or ideas they could provide. “The board chair quickly acted on my request, and before I knew it, the college was provided with enough money to purchase 22 AED units, which brought our price down to about $850 for each. Without the generous funds given to us by the Blue Envelope Health Fund, we would be in need of the AED units, especially for the ranch and the athletic department,” Becker noted.

Thanks to the support of Blue Envelope, Casper College is only in need of five more units and can now better provide help to those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

Make fleece blankets for those in need

The Fleece Blanket Project meets on the third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Christian Church 520 CY Avenue, Casper, Wyoming. Parking is in back of the building. We welcome anyone who would like to help in any way. If you have never cut and/or tied a blanket, we would be happy to show you. We trim, cut, and tie/serge fleece blankets which are given to those in need of comfort and warmth. We started making blankets on Jan. 30, 2016, and have made 1,525 blankets to date. These blankets have been given to Headstart, Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, the Youth Crisis Center, Casper Youth For Christ, Rocky Mountain Oncology, U.S. Renal Care Centers, the Child Development Center, the Children’s Advocacy Project, Healthcare for the Homeless, Interfaith of Natrona County, Wyoming Medical Center, Community Action Partnership, Make A Wish Wyoming, and many other agencies that provide services to those in need as well as individuals. If you would like to be a part of this project, please contact First Christian Church at 307-234-8964 or Debbie Mestas at debmestas@gmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you!

Sandwich ministry offers lunch to needyThe Sandwich Ministry has resumed each Saturday. Lunches are distributed from 10 a.m. to noon in the breezeway at First United Methodist Church.

