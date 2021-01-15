Town Crier: Helping Others

Helping Others
Calendar celebrates MOW's 50 years
2021 marks Natrona County Meals on Wheels 50th anniversary. The Meals on Wheels Foundation created a calendar to ignite a celebration of the recipients affected by the work of the organization. In the calendar, you will get to know some of these amazing people and all the talent that surrounds them. To purchase a calendar, call 265-8659 or head downtown to shop and grab your calendar at one of these participating businesses: Cadillac Cowgirl, Donnell’s Candies, White Lace & Promises-Galleria of Gifts, Ridley’s (East) and Shade Tree. Your purchase of the celebration calendar will help cover the cost of two to three meals. From all of us at Natrona County Meals on Wheels and the Meals on Wheels Foundation, we sincerely thank you for your support.
Bishop Home seeks board members
The Cadoma Foundation, owner of the Historic Bishop Home at 818 E. 2nd St., has openings for board members. If one of your New Year's resolutions is to be come more involved in your community, and if you love history and historic preservation, this may be the spot for you. The board meets quarterly and is responsible for the development and sustainability of the historic site, as well as the promotion of Wyoming historic preservation. If you are interested, please email info@cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
CHA offers CARES grant to food organizations
Casper Housing Authority announces a CARES Act grant funding opportunity open to all Wyoming organizations that grow, serve, distribute or provide food for people in need. Funding is available for food organizations to fund infrastructure, cold storage, transportation, and other needs. Organizations can request up to $100,000 in funding. Applications for funding can be found online at www.chaoffice.org and will be accepted until funding is expended. Grants will be reviewed and awarded as they are received.
“Working with the State of Wyoming to get these much needed funds on the ground, at this critical time, is definitely within our mission,” said Kim Summerall-Wright, executive director of Casper Housing Authority. “Wyoming people are hurting and we are here to help, in any way we can”.
While Casper Housing Authority is located in Natrona County, the funds are available to agencies, statewide. CHA has used their grant management expertise to create the simple and direct online application process. Applications will be graded through the specialized matrix and funding awarded as quickly as possible.
Casper Housing Authority is a public entity which provides safe, affordable housing through federally funded and regulated programs. CHA is committed to increasing opportunities for low and moderate income families and individuals, by providing safe, affordable housing and facilitating access to social and community services.
For more information on the CARES Grants, please contact Lori Burns, CHA CARES director at 307-233-7015 or lburns@chaoffice.org.
Thanks from Poverty Resistance
This is the time of year I usually write a “we’re still broke but we’re still here” letter. This year we are still broke but grateful that we are able to stay open and keep serving hungry people.
Thank you to everyone that has helped our little food pantry stay open during the horrific year of 2020. There are too many volunteers to name since the CST limits the length of these notices.
The Poverty Resistance Food Pantry distributed 715,567 pounds of food so far this year We put out more than 3,100 food boxes in November.
We provide food boxes to more than 100 families a day. We serve a hot lunch to more than 50 individuals a day. The pantry is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday.
For more information about Poverty Resistance Food Pantry email Mary Ann Budenske at mbudenske@aol.com, friend her on Facebook or phone her at 307-215-4732.
Klunkers wanted
Poverty Resistance is asking for donations of used cars, trucks and other vehicles, running or not. For more information call Mary Ann Budenske at 307-215-4732, email her at mbudenske@aol.com or PM her on Facebook.
Blue Envelope provides AED's to CC
Casper College recently received $19,400 from the Blue Envelope Health Fund to purchase automated external defibrillator units.
According to John Becker, director of campus security and adjunct instructor, many buildings and other areas did not have an AED unit. However, the cost of one AED unit can run between $1,300 and $2,900. “We simply didn’t have the budget to buy the 22 units we needed to allow us to have one per floor in each building, one for the Casper College Ranch, and three traveling units for the athletic department,” said Becker.
Fortunately, Becker contacted the Blue Envelope to see if there was any help or ideas they could provide. “The board chair quickly acted on my request, and before I knew it, the college was provided with enough money to purchase 22 AED units, which brought our price down to about $850 for each. Without the generous funds given to us by the Blue Envelope Health Fund, we would be in need of the AED units, especially for the ranch and the athletic department,” Becker noted.
Thanks to the support of Blue Envelope, Casper College is only in need of five more units and can now better provide help to those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.