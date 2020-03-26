Town Crier: Helping Others

Parkinson’s exercise class

Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 E. 2nd Street #500, is offering a Parkinson’s exercise program every Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. The class is open to anyone with Parkinson’s disease and focuses on improving balance, endurance, safety and managing symptoms. It is open to all ages and the class can be tailored to meet varying exercise needs. The cost of the class is $5. If you have any questions, call 337-1200 and ask for Jerri.

Marathon seeks musicians

The Casper Marathon is seeking local musicians to play along the Marathon course on Sunday, June 7. The course starts at the Casper Events Center, connects to the Platte River Trails path at the soccer fields, connects through downtown then back on the path out to Paradise Valley and back to the finish at Gateway Park.

Last year there were participants from 37 states and two countries running the marathon.

Having music to support the runners throughout 26.2 miles would be awesome.

Contact Marlene at 277-0695 if you’re interested or have any questions.

Seeking recipients for Quilts of Valor