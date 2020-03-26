Town Crier: Helping Others

Updated food pantry list
Casper Community Church food pantry, 249 N. Wolcott, 267-7430, closed.
College Heights Community Center food pantry, 1927 South Walnut, 224-4104, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Faith Assembly of God food pantry, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, 265-9121, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
First Church of the Nazarene food pantry, 2020 S. Jefferson, 258-9646, Thursday, 1 to 4 p.m.
Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry, 1030 N. Lincoln, 577-1041, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.
Mountain View Baptist food pantry, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 4 p.m.
Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry, 334 S. Wolcott St., 265-0242, grab and go, call for appointment.
Restoration Fellowship food pantry, 411 S. Walsh Drive, 235-9100, every Wednesday, 4 to 6 p.m.
Salvation Army food pantry, 441 S. Center St., 234-2002, Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon.
Salvation Army, 441 S. Center St., is now serving breakfast from 9 to 10 a.m., and lunch, 1 to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, 234-2002, grab and go.
First Christian Church, King’s Corner, 112 S Beech Street, Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, sack lunches provided.
First United Methodist Church, King’s Corner, 112 S Beech Street, hot meal, 5:50 p.m., Tuesday and 5 p.m. Sunday.
Central Wyoming Rescue Mission serves breakfast, 7 to 8 a.m., lunch 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.,. and dinner, 6 to 7 p.m.
Mary Ann Budenske: 307-215-4732 or mbudenske@aol.com.
Hospice training May 16
Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is looking for volunteers. These exceptional, caring individuals use their gifts and skills to help provide patients, caregivers and families with peace and comfort through the Hospice and Transitions programs.
Volunteers offer a wide range of help including patient and administrative support, companionship visits, errand running, letter writing, light housekeeping and other opportunities.
Veteran volunteers are also to help with the special needs and concerns of veteran patients.
The next volunteer training is May 16, 2020. If you’d like to find out more about how you can help, please call Dixie at 577-4832.
Parkinson’s support
This support group is open to anyone with Parkinson’s or caring for someone with Parkinson’s. Support group members understand your struggles because they face or have faced the same challenges. The next meetings will be at the Rocky Mountain Therapy Annex at 120 S. Forest Dr. starting at 5:30 p.m. Future meetings will be held on April 14, and May 12, 2020. To RSVP or questions please call 307-337-1200 and ask for Jerri.
Parkinson’s exercise class
Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 E. 2nd Street #500, is offering a Parkinson’s exercise program every Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. The class is open to anyone with Parkinson’s disease and focuses on improving balance, endurance, safety and managing symptoms. It is open to all ages and the class can be tailored to meet varying exercise needs. The cost of the class is $5. If you have any questions, call 337-1200 and ask for Jerri.
Marathon seeks musicians
The Casper Marathon is seeking local musicians to play along the Marathon course on Sunday, June 7. The course starts at the Casper Events Center, connects to the Platte River Trails path at the soccer fields, connects through downtown then back on the path out to Paradise Valley and back to the finish at Gateway Park.
Last year there were participants from 37 states and two countries running the marathon.
Having music to support the runners throughout 26.2 miles would be awesome.
Contact Marlene at 277-0695 if you’re interested or have any questions.
Seeking recipients for Quilts of Valor
Crossroads Quilters, the Central Wyoming Chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF), meet at the Central Wyoming Senior Services Center at 1831 E. 4th St. every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. to make quilts which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. QOVF is a national nonprofit organization. The Quilts of Valor are stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts and are a lifetime award. If you have served or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 262-2701 to receive a Quilt of Valor.
Senior companions needed
Do you want to help people in need while earning a tax-free stipend? (Stipend does not go against your Social Security/disability/housing benefits). Looking for qualified, caring seniors age 55+ years of age on a fixed income to become a senior companion. Call Vernita Lackey at 235-5959 for more information or email scpfgp@wyoming.com.
Classroom mentor, foster grandparent
Make a difference in a child’s life by becoming a Classroom Mentor/Foster Grandparent while earning a tax free stipend (stipend does not go against your Social Security/disability/housing benefits). Looking for qualified, caring seniors age 55+ years of age on a fixed income to become a foster grandparent. Call Vernita Lackey at 235-5959 for more information or email scpfgp@wyoming.com.
