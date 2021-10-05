Town Crier: Helping Others

Help needed for blanket project

We are having a “Blanket Blitz” on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Christian Church, 520 CY Avenue, Casper Wyoming. Our goal is to make 100 blankets that day. we are in need of the following: fleece; funds to purchase fleece; and volunteers to help make blankets and assist with set up and other duties. The community is invited to come and be a part of this celebration. If you have any questions, please contact First Christian Church or Debbie Mestas. Thank you!

Make fleece blankets for those in need

The Fleece Blanket Project meets on the third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Christian Church 520 CY Avenue, Casper, Wyoming. Parking is in back of the building. We welcome anyone who would like to help in any way. If you have never cut and/or tied a blanket, we would be happy to show you. We trim, cut, and tie/serge fleece blankets which are given to those in need of comfort and warmth. We started making blankets on Jan. 30, 2016, and have made 1,525 blankets to date. These blankets have been given to Headstart, Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, the Youth Crisis Center, Casper Youth For Christ, Rocky Mountain Oncology, U.S. Renal Care Centers, the Child Development Center, the Children’s Advocacy Project, Healthcare for the Homeless, Interfaith of Natrona County, Wyoming Medical Center, Community Action Partnership, Make A Wish Wyoming, and many other agencies that provide services to those in need as well as individuals. If you would like to be a part of this project, please contact First Christian Church at 307-234-8964 or Debbie Mestas at debmestas@gmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you!