Town Crier: Helping Others

Thank you from St. Vincent DePaul

St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store located at 301 E. H Street wants to thank volunteers, the director and the board for a successful 2021 year despite the late opening and shortened hours. Without donations and shoppers the store would not have been able to give $13,000 each to Seton House, Holy Cross Food Bank, and Interfaith and Food For Thought $3,000, totaling $42,000. With the continued support of all those who make the store possible, 2022 will be a year filled with joy and hope.

Last chance to order daffodils and tulips

Just a few days left to order Daffodils & Tulips to benefit the local Relay for Life. Flowers may be ordered up to the time of arrival around March 20. The cost for daffodils is $10 for one bouquet of 10 buds; $40 for five bouquets; $70 for 10 bouquets. The cost for each bouquet of 10 tulip buds in assorted colors is $15.

To order please contact Jane Fisher at 267-1936 or Shirley Costopoulos at 267-8154.

Relay for Life sets event

Help us kickoff this year’s American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Wyoming. The Relay For Life movement inspires the community to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. Attendees will learn more about this year’s event.

Funds raised from Relay For Life events allow the ACS to attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer — from developing breakthrough therapies and innovative research, to building supportive communities that come together to help those affected by cancer with access to treatment. Join us Saturday, March 19 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. (drop-in, open house format) at the Hampton Inn, 1100 N Poplar Rd, Casper, WY

You can expect

Networking in a whole new way

Information on registering a team

An opportunity to give feedbac

k, (tell us how we can make Relay a great experience)

Take-away fundraising ideas you can implement NOW

Information on “Where the Money Goes”

Q&A session for new and past teams

Prize Drawings & Fun

Giveaways

Camp Hope registration open

Camp Hope, Wyoming’s summer camp for children with diabetes, is accepting registrations for this year’s session, June 19-25, 2022, to be held at Camp WYOBA on Casper Mountain. Camp Hope is a residential camp experience designed to teach children with Diabetes all the fundamentals of self-care to live well while dealing with Diabetes. We also have a lot of fun! Check our website at camphopewy.net and contact us for further information at camphopewyoming@gmail.com. Phone: 307-259-3327.

Blue Envelope provides AED’s to CC

Casper College recently received $19,400 from the Blue Envelope Health Fund to purchase automated external defibrillator units. According to John Becker, director of campus security and adjunct instructor, many buildings and other areas did not have an AED unit. However, the cost of one AED unit can run between $1,300 and $2,900. “We simply didn’t have the budget to buy the 22 units we needed to allow us to have one per floor in each building, one for the Casper College Ranch, and three traveling units for the athletic department,” said Becker. Fortunately, Becker contacted the Blue Envelope to see if there was any help or ideas they could provide. “The board chair quickly acted on my request, and before I knew it, the college was provided with enough money to purchase 22 AED units, which brought our price down to about $850 for each. Without the generous funds given to us by the Blue Envelope Health Fund, we would be in need of the AED units. , especially for the ranch and the athletic department,” Becker noted.

Thanks to the support of Blue Envelope, Casper College is only in need of five more units and can now better provide help to those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

Make fleece blankets for those in need

The Fleece Blanket Project meets on the third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Christian Church 520 CY Avenue, Casper, Wyoming. Parking is in back of the building. We welcome anyone who would like to help in any way. If you have never cut and/or tied a blanket, we would be happy to show you. We trim, cut, and tie/serge fleece blankets which are given to those in need of comfort and warmth. We started making blankets on Jan. 30, 2016, and have made 1,525 blankets to date. These blankets have been given to Headstart, Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, the Youth Crisis Center, Casper Youth For Christ, Rocky Mountain Oncology, U.S. Renal Care Centers, the Child Development Center, the Children’s Advocacy Project, Healthcare for the Homeless, Interfaith of Natrona County, Wyoming Medical Center, Community Action Partnership, Make A Wish Wyoming, and many other agencies that provide services to those in need as well as individuals. If you would like to be a part of this project, please contact First Christian Church at 307-234-8964 or Debbie Mestas at debmestas@gmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you!

Sandwich ministry offers lunch to needy

The Sandwich Ministry has resumed each Saturday. Lunches are distributed from 10 a.m. to noon in the breezeway at First United Methodist Church.

