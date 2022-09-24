Town Crier: Helping Others

Wreaths Across America fundraiser

Please join Natrona County Republican Women on Friday, Oct. 7 to honor Wyoming Veterans through the Wreaths Across America Program! We are hosting a dinner, live and silent auction at the Ramkota at 5:30 p.m. to raise money to place 4,200 wreaths on veteran’s graves in Natrona County. Tickets are $60 each or a table of 8 for $500. For more information or to donate please call Victoria at (307) 277-1748 or Kathy at (703) 362-0264

Hospice benefit in October

The sixth Annual Oktoberfest to Benefit Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is set for Oct. 15 with a full slate of fun, food, fundraising, and entertainment.

The evening will feature German cuisine and of course, a well-stocked biergarten.

“It’s such a great evening, people show up in traditional dirndls and lederhosen,” says CWHT Development Director Rachel McPherson, who points out that it’s an emotional event as well. “All of the funds we raise go directly to patient care in your community, so you’ll see and hear stories of people and families you may know who have benefited from our Hospice services. We couldn’t provide this care without your help.”

This year’s entertainment will be provided by the psychic magic of mentalist Jym Elders.

“For more than 20 years, the award-winning mentalism of Jym Elders has been amazing audiences from New York to Los Angeles to Calgary and everywhere in between. Having a life-long fascination with the paranormal and all things mysterious, Jym Elders utilizes his background in psychology, theater, and magic to create a show that is both mesmerizing and memorable,” according to his biography.

October 15th, 2022 at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center starting at 5 pm.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities and tickets, contact Rachel at Rachelm@CentralWyomingHospice.org or call (307) 577-4832.

Bosom Buddies available

Bosom Buddies of Wyoming is comprised of a small group of Wyoming women who provide soft, hand-knit, prosthetic bosoms for breast cancer survivors who have undergone mastectomies. The group is celebrating its tenth-year as an organization and has distributed 90 bosoms to women in Wyoming so far this year.

Thanks in part to a grant from the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative, these light-weight, washable, soft bosoms are sent free of charge to anyone who requests them.

For more information, or to order bosoms, contact us at Facebook Page: Bosom Buddies of Wyoming or call us at: 307-247-2503.

Let us be your Bosom Buddies!

Clunkers wanted

Clunkers are older vehicles (cars, trucks RVs, camping trailers) that are not being used. Clunkers are either running or in need of minor repairs. Either way they have more years to be useful.

There are literally hundreds of clunkers in Casper. They are parked in back yards, off the alley or taking up room on a driveway or in a garage.

Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, 450 S. Wolcott, is seeking donations of older vehicles, running or in need of minor repairs.

We give them to people in need of transportation or sell them to help cover our on-going expenses. Since 2010 we have had 115 clunkers donated. Poverty Resistance Food Pantry is a non profit, 501©3 Corporation. That means your donation is tax deductible.

For more information or to donate contact Mary Ann Budenske at 307-215-4732, email her at mbudenske@aol.com or Friend her on Facebook.

Food Bank preps for Hunger Action Month

September is Hunger Action Month and this year’s campaign presents the impossible choices that millions of people in America are often forced to make between food and other basic needs.

Thus, Food Bank of Wyoming is doubling down on key initiatives to support Wyoming’s communities and Hunger Relief Partners in an effort to raise critical funds so people don’t have to choose between basic necessities like food and rent; the Food Bank is hosting a month-long fundraiser and additional events to take action against hunger and raise awareness about food insecurity in Wyoming.

In Wyoming, 1 in 6 children do not know where their next meal will come from, and families are struggling under the added weight of historic inflation. With partners across the state, Food Bank of Wyoming helps nourish communities by providing food to over 160 Hunger Relief Partners in Wyoming and through their signature programs like Totes of Hope which provides weekend food for kids in rural communities and mobile pantries. In 2021, Food Bank of Wyoming and their Hunger Relief Partners distributed enough food for over 10 million meals to people in need. With your support, they can continue to feed the most vulnerable Wyoming communities.

What will Food Bank of Wyoming be doing in September?

Inspiring action, lending a hand, and raising $25,000 to feed Wyoming are just a few ways the Food Bank will be taking part in Hunger Action Month. The organization encourages those who can to donate to the Hunger Action Month Fundraiser which will be matched dollar for dollar by Powder River Energy Foundation with the support of CoBank and Basin Electric. This matched fundraiser will directly impact people facing food insecurity. For every $1 given during the campaign, enough food for eight meals will be provided to help Wyomingites who need it most. Donate today.

Other ways to help

Other ways to get involved include volunteering your time with Food Bank of Wyoming, raising your voice for people experiencing food insecurity, and creating a virtual food drive.

Make fleece blankets for those in need

The Fleece Blanket Project meets on the third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Christian Church 520 CY Avenue, Casper, Wyoming. Parking is in back of the building. We welcome anyone who would like to help in any way. If you have never cut and/or tied a blanket, we would be happy to show you. We trim, cut, and tie/serge fleece blankets which are given to those in need of comfort and warmth. We started making blankets on Jan. 30, 2016, and have made 1,693 blankets to date.

These blankets have been given to Headstart, Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, the Youth Crisis Center, Casper Youth For Christ, Rocky Mountain Oncology, U.S. Renal Care Centers, the Child Development Center, the Children’s Advocacy Project, Healthcare for the Homeless, Interfaith of Natrona County, Wyoming Medical Center, Community Action Partnership, Make A Wish Wyoming, and many other agencies that provide services to those in need as well as individuals. If you would like to be a part of this project, please contact First Christian Church at 307-234-8964 or Debbie Mestas at debmestas@gmail.com.

We look forward to hearing from you!

