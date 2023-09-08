Hospice volunteer training

Come join our volunteer team and make a difference! Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions will hold a training for new volunteers on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Our volunteers are the Heart of Hospice and are crucial to the lasting impact we provide. As our services grow, the need for volunteers becomes greater. Opportunities to help include care and compassion visits with our patients and their families, running errands, spiritual care visits, providing transportation to appointments or shopping and vigil companionship. We also need Veteran volunteers to help with the special needs and concerns of our Veteran patients. There are no COVID vaccination requirements.

The training will be held at the Central Wyoming Hospice Administration offices from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If you’d like to find out more about how you can help, please call Melissa at (307) 577-4832 or email melissah@cwhp.org.

Central Wyoming Hospice receives Edelweiss Fund Grant

Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions has received a generous grant to help women and girls with end-of-life care. The Edelweiss Life’s End Care Fund of the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole recently sent a check for more than $18,000 to be used toward charity care for low to medium income women receiving hospice care.

“We are honored to receive the continued support of Edelweiss,” said CWHT Development Director Rachel McPherson. “CWHT is committed to ensuring our community has access to excellent end-of-life care regardless of their financial situation and this grant helps us keep that commitment by helping fund uncompensated care for women.”

This grant was made possible by the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole.

Support Food Bank of Wyoming

Did you know that 1 in 9 Wyomingites are facing food insecurity? That means tens of thousands of neighbors in our state aren’t able to access or afford the nutritious foods they need to thrive.

Parents skip meals so they can feed their children, older adults choose between buying medicine and food, and students decide between their education and lunch. These tough choices are an unfortunate reality for many of our hardworking Wyoming neighbors.

But the good news is that together we can help answer the challenge of hunger. Will you join Food Bank of Wyoming this September to show your support during Hunger Action Month?

There are so many ways you can take action this Hunger Action Month:

Lend a helping hand and volunteer at our distribution center in Casper or one of our Mobile Pantries.

Encourage your local and national government representatives to support policies that work to reduce and end food insecurity, like the 2023 Farm Bill.

Make a generous donation today while your impact makes 2X the difference, up to $25,000, thanks to a generous match from Powder River Energy Foundation, with the support of Powder River Energy Corporation, CoBank, and Basin Electric.

It’s going to take all of us working together to nourish our neighbors. Thank you for taking action with us this Hunger Action Month.

Relay For Life events

Canned food drive

We are collecting unexpired canned food for the American Cancer Society’s Luminaria Ceremony at the annual Relay For Life event on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 2-10 p.m., at City Park, 711 S Center St.

Drop off locations now through Sept 15:

Pottery by You, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.;

City Park Church, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Thursday;

or Lenhart Mason & Assocs, 900 Werner Ct, Ste 200, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Purchase Luminarias from American Cancer Society

Honor those who are fighting or have fought cancer by ordering a luminaria to be a part of the Luminaria Ceremony at the annual Relay For Life event on Sept. 16, from 2-10pm, at City Park, 711 S Center St. Purchase your luminaria today by calling Gloria at 258-7760.

Community foundation grant expands care for Converse County

Our newest social worker has joined the care team at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, due in part to a generous grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation. Douglas resident Desirae Laird will be serving our patients in Converse County, and she says it’s important to her to be able to help her friends and neighbors.

“I am very excited to work for an organization whose primary focus is patient care,” she says, “and to serve the community I live in.” Expanding our team in Converse County allows more people to stay home with hospice services, and the Wyoming Community Foundation’s $10,000 grant for hiring and training has helped make that possible.

Wyoming throw blankets support education

PEO is selling Wyoming throws. The 100% cotton 4’ x 6’ throw designed by Casper PEO members, exhibits images of Wyoming in a multi-colored design.

They are a perfect Mother’s Day Father’s Day, graduation and wedding gift.

All proceeds from the sales support PEO projects to help educate women through grants, loans and scholarships.

More than 80,000 women have been recipients of PEO projects.

To purchase or order a Wyoming throw, call Becky at 307-259-3350.

Fleece Blanket Project to resume

The Fleece Blanket Project did not meet in June, July, and August. We will resume making blankets from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. We meet the third Saturday of each month from September through April.

We celebrated our 7 year anniversary on Jan. 30, 2023. As of April 22, 2023 we have made 1,864 blankets which have been given to 29 organizations who give them to those who are in need of comfort and warmth. If you would like to be involved in this project or have any questions, please contact First Christian Church at 307-234-8964 or Debbie Mestas at debmestas@gmail.com.

What goes into a food box

Last month, we held a Family Volunteer Day. Families graciously gave their time to help sort and pack boxes here in Casper full of both shelf-stable food and fresh produce. Then the food boxes were sent off to one of our mobile pantry sites for distribution to individuals and families in need. (The group averaged an impressive packing rate of five boxes per minute! Bravo and thank you to them!)

Each box contains foods that families can make a meal out of. We try to be thoughtful about pairing items that they can cook into real meals.

It’s worth noting that we are making more of these kinds of deliveries these days, in response to increased need for food assistance throughout Wyoming.

While packing, one of our volunteers, Jason, commented how great it is to see how far Food Bank of Wyoming is able to stretch a dollar. Thanks to your support, we are efficiently serving Wyoming residents who are experiencing food insecurity, both through our stellar network of Hunger Relief Partners and through our own Mobile Pantries in communities that do not have readily available access to food.

We are grateful to you, our volunteers, supporters, and advocates.