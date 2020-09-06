Town Crier: Helping Others

Sandwich ministry offers Saturday lunch to those in need
The Sandwich Ministry has resumed each Saturday. Lunches are distributed from 10 a.m. to noon in the breezeway at First United Methodist Church.
Visit Casper sees re-bookings
While Casper has seen event organizers cancel their plans and meetings due to COVID-19, from concerts to meetings and conferences to rodeos and state track, 18 of them have rebooked for later this fall or 2021.
Events rebooked for late summer and fall include several concerts, as well as the annual meeting of Wyoming Workforce Services.
2021 is slated to be a strong year and will welcome the return of 10 previously booked groups and annual events, including the College National Finals Rodeo, American Roughstock Rodeo, Wyoming Outfitters and Guides, AOPA, International Roundup, 307 Innovate, Lost Arrow Archers, Holistic Fair, Shrine Circus, State High School Sports (like basketball and track) and Wyoming Amateur Wrestling.
CC emergency fund surpasses $10,000
Casper College employees, trustees and foundation and alumni board members have donated over $10,000 to the Casper College Cares Student Emergency Fund.
The fund was set up in early April to help Casper College students finding it difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic to make ends meet. “Many of our students were barely getting by during the good times and now find themselves without a job, going to school virtually from home — many with kids going to school from home with them, and trying to figure out how to put food on the table and pay all their monthly bills,” said foundation executive director Denise Bressler.
After hearing about some students who had requested emergency support through the Casper College Student Success Center, Bressler reached out with an email plea and challenge to employees and others to raise $5,000 that the foundation would match, to help those Casper College students in need. Less than two weeks later, donations had climbed past $5,000. “Every day, you all show how much you care about our students, and just what lengths you are willing to go,” Bressler wrote in a follow-up email. The goal was raised to $10,000, with the Foundation matching every dollar donated up to $10,000. That goal, too, was surpassed.
Said Bressler, “It’s just so heartwarming to know that despite the circumstances we are all currently in, the Casper College family came together to help us to assist as many of our students in need that we can.”
FIB contributes to nonprofits
In an effort to help get food and resources into the hands of those who need it most during the COVID-19 health crisis, First Interstate Bank and its Foundation recently stepped up to donate a total of $20,000 to six separate Wyoming nonprofits.
Donation recipients include the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies, Wyoming Food for Thought Project, Restoration Church Food Pantry, Holy Cross Food Bank, Natrona County Meals on Wheels and the Wyoming Rescue Mission.
Further, because First Interstate believes in stepping up during difficult times, the company has solidified its annual commitment to once again donate 2 percent of its net income before taxes to nonprofits serving those in need across First Interstate’s six-state footprint.
Last year, this totaled more than $5.2 million.
To provide relief to both individuals and businesses, First Interstate has created a number of programs to address multiple challenges arising in the current climate. First Interstate currently has two separate initiatives underway with community focus:
- First Interstate has partnered with EverFi, a leader in financial education programming, to develop online financial literacy modules that assist with planning, teaching and learning. This content is available at First Interstate’s online Resource Center.
- To ensure meals for families throughout its footprint, First Interstate has kicked off its annual Neighbors Feeding Neighbors program early. Launched in 2009 by the First Interstate Foundation, Neighbors Feeding Neighbors was created to focus resources on food insecurity, one of the most pressing issues facing communities. During the third quarter of each year, the Foundation doubles its match of money and time donated by the employees to charitable organizations that provide food to neighbors in need. This year, First Interstate decided to start the outreach a quarter earlier to help neighbors when they need it most. They plan to keep this campaign in place throughout 2020.
Mission needs kitchen ingredients
Central Wyoming Rescue Mission is currently serving approximately 1,500 meals a week to those in need at the mission and in support of the Westwood medical shelter. Here is the most recent list of kitchen needs: shredded mozzarella, baking yeast, bacon, canned fruit, bread and cake/brownie mixes.
