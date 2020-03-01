You are the owner of this article.
Town Crier: Monday's Highlights
Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights

Monday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 7 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.

Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.

Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.

Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.

Preschool opens registration

Open registration for the 2020/2021 school year at Shepherd of the Hills Child Development Center will start March 2 at 9 a.m. Registration fee is $50. The nondenominational Christian based part-time preschool is for 3, 4 and 5-year-olds. Music is in all classes and the 5-year-olds have Suzuki violin lessons two times a week. All teachers are degreed and have taught in the public schools. 

Interesting topic at Rotary

On Monday, March 2, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Susan Brown and May Linn Nara, as the speakers at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. They will discuss Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES), which are often overlooked contributors to the PTSD veterans face from being in the military. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.

Susan Brown is a recent graduate of the psychiatric nursing practitioner program at the University of Wyoming. Her last clinical rotation was at the Sheridan VA where she worked with veterans on the acute psychiatric unit. Previously she was a nurse for 18 years, working primarily at Ivinson Memorial hospital in Laramie.

May Linn Nara is a graduate of the psychiatric nursing practitioner program at the University of Utah. She completed her clinical intern and residency at the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center in Salt Lake City. She is a U.S. Army veteran and currently works at the Sheridan VA Medical Center in the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder residential program and Serious Mental Illness residential program.

