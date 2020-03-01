Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Interesting topic at Rotary

On Monday, March 2, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Susan Brown and May Linn Nara, as the speakers at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. They will discuss Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES), which are often overlooked contributors to the PTSD veterans face from being in the military. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.

Susan Brown is a recent graduate of the psychiatric nursing practitioner program at the University of Wyoming. Her last clinical rotation was at the Sheridan VA where she worked with veterans on the acute psychiatric unit. Previously she was a nurse for 18 years, working primarily at Ivinson Memorial hospital in Laramie.

May Linn Nara is a graduate of the psychiatric nursing practitioner program at the University of Utah. She completed her clinical intern and residency at the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center in Salt Lake City. She is a U.S. Army veteran and currently works at the Sheridan VA Medical Center in the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder residential program and Serious Mental Illness residential program.

