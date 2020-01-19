Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights
Monday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 7 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.
Library closed
You have free articles remaining.
The library will be closed in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Casper MLK Day events
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day events begins with a walk starting at Art 321 at 10:30 a.m. followed by a program at First United Methodist Church. Rev. Dee Lundberg is the keynote speaker. Following the service, lunch and a service project will be held in the basement of the church. The volunteer opportunities will benefit Food for Thought and Project Homeless Connect. All are welcome to attend all or part of the day's events.
Rotary hears about symphony
On Monday, January 20, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Christopher Dragon, Director of the Wyoming Symphony, as the speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. Dragon will discuss plans for the Wyoming Symphony. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
Christopher Dragon was named director of the Wyoming Symphony in May 2019. He also serves as music director for the Colorado Symphony.
Grief support starts
Winter Grief Support Group is a gathering for adults grieving the death of a loved one, providing a safe and supportive place to share your grief experiences and develop coping strategies The group is free and open to the public.
Winter Grief Support Group will be facilitated by Grief Care Coordinator Todd von Gunten, and will meet Monday evenings from 5:30 to 7 p.m. from January 20 through February 24. It will meet at Central Wyoming Hospice, 319 South Wilson Street in Casper, and light refreshments will be provided.
For more information or to register for the group, please call CWHP at 577-4832.