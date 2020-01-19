Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day events begins with a walk starting at Art 321 at 10:30 a.m. followed by a program at First United Methodist Church. Rev. Dee Lundberg is the keynote speaker. Following the service, lunch and a service project will be held in the basement of the church. The volunteer opportunities will benefit Food for Thought and Project Homeless Connect. All are welcome to attend all or part of the day's events.

Rotary hears about symphony

On Monday, January 20, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Christopher Dragon, Director of the Wyoming Symphony, as the speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. Dragon will discuss plans for the Wyoming Symphony. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.

Christopher Dragon was named director of the Wyoming Symphony in May 2019. He also serves as music director for the Colorado Symphony.

Grief support starts

Winter Grief Support Group is a gathering for adults grieving the death of a loved one, providing a safe and supportive place to share your grief experiences and develop coping strategies The group is free and open to the public.