Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights
Monday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 7 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.
Scott Gambino speaks to Rotary
The Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Scott Gambino, who manages collections for the Quebec 01 Missile Alert Facility State Historical Site, as the speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Nicolaysen Art Museum. Gambino will inform Rotary Club members and their guests regarding the state historical site.
Scott Gambino was born and raised in Casper and received two Associate Degrees from Casper College before receiving a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Wyoming. He was hired as museum assistant for the Quebec 01 Missile Alert Facility State Historical Site in 2018, and spent the past two years learning what life was like at a Missile Alert Facility, the technology and history of the Cold War and managing the collections of the museum. Gambino began his career at the Wyoming Veteran’s Memorial Museum in Casper in its collections department.
Tween Monday at library
Join in making little trees to usher in spring and luck in the New Year! Throwing beans is part of the Japanese tradition of "Setsubun;" beans are used to chase away bad luck. This group will be decorating glass jars with decorative duct tape and mini craft bags with washi tape, then they will fill the bags with beans and hang them from the branches of twigs -- like little ornaments of good luck! The craft program for students in grades 4 to 6 will be held at 4 p.m. at the Natrona County Library. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Divorce Care at HPCC
Divorce Care takes place every Monday through March 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Highland Park Community Church, room 1326. For more information see hpcc.church/family.
Boundaries group for women
Rev. Veronica Sulzman from House of Refuge Ministries domestic violence ministry will start a Monday evening group at the Anglican Church of the Resurrection February 3, 10 and 17. The group will be a a Christ-centered boundaries group for women from 5 to 6:30 p.m. For more information call her at 307-315-4280.