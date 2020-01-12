Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 7 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.
Ladies Bible Study starts
“Let us love one another, because love is from God, and everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God.” 1 John 4:7.
Start your new year off right and join community women to study, “What Love is—The Letters of 1, 2, 3 John,” by Kelly Minter. It is a seven-session bible study which will begin Monday, January 13, 2020 and end on Monday, February 24, 2020. There are two classes available, an afternoon session from 3:15 to 5:15 p.m. and an evening session from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Books are $14 and scholarships are available. Please call the church office by January 8th at 234-6475 if you plan on attending.
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church is located at 2300 East 15th Street. For more information, please visit the Facebook page or website:www.princeofpeacecasper.org.
Monday night dance classes
All ages are welcome to attend the Monday night dance classes at the Casper Senior Center ballroom from 7 to 9 p.m. If you have enjoyed dancing all your life and just need to brush up or if you have never danced before, these are the lessons for you. For only $3. instructors will help with learning anything from the basic 2-step to Cha-Cha, waltz, swing, polka, etc.