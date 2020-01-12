Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday night dance classes

All ages are welcome to attend the Monday night dance classes at the Casper Senior Center ballroom from 7 to 9 p.m. If you have enjoyed dancing all your life and just need to brush up or if you have never danced before, these are the lessons for you. For only $3. instructors will help with learning anything from the basic 2-step to Cha-Cha, waltz, swing, polka, etc.