Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

You must pre-register so that materials will be on hand. For more information, contact Scott Cotton at 235-9400 or Scotton1@uwyo.edu.

Monday, February 10, 1 to 5 p.m. Salt Creek Community Center, 8 Wilson St., Midwest.

Guides needed for Ski for Light

The 45th annual Ski for Light International Week is taking place through Sunday, February 16, 2020, on Casper Mountain. This is a new venue for the all-volunteer nonprofit’s annual, week-long event where beginning blind and mobility impaired skiers are taught the basics of cross-country skiing, while more experienced skiers further hone their skills. All enjoy a variety of après ski activities.

Participants will stay at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center and ski at the Casper Mountain Outdoor Center at McMurry Mountain Park. The Center is a joint venture of Natrona County and the Casper Mountain Biathlon Club with 42 kilometers of wide cross-country trails.