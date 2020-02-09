Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights
Monday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 7 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.
Free pesticide training
University of Wyoming Extension offers free pesticide applicator training.
These classes are designed to provide knowledge to make pesticide applicators eligible for a Wyoming Private Pesticide Applicators License, either new or renewal. Commercial Applicators can attend for Continuing Education Credits also! The classes are a collaborative effort between UW Extension, Natrona County Weed & Pest, Converse County Weed & Pest, Niobrara County Weed & Pest and Casper College Agriculture Department.
You must pre-register so that materials will be on hand. For more information, contact Scott Cotton at 235-9400 or Scotton1@uwyo.edu.
- Monday, February 10, 1 to 5 p.m. Salt Creek Community Center, 8 Wilson St., Midwest.
Guides needed for Ski for Light
The 45th annual Ski for Light International Week is taking place through Sunday, February 16, 2020, on Casper Mountain. This is a new venue for the all-volunteer nonprofit’s annual, week-long event where beginning blind and mobility impaired skiers are taught the basics of cross-country skiing, while more experienced skiers further hone their skills. All enjoy a variety of après ski activities.
Participants will stay at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center and ski at the Casper Mountain Outdoor Center at McMurry Mountain Park. The Center is a joint venture of Natrona County and the Casper Mountain Biathlon Club with 42 kilometers of wide cross-country trails.
The annual weeklong event attracts more than 250 skiers, guides and volunteers from throughout the United States, as well as international participants from several other countries. During the Ski for Light week, each skier with a disability is paired with an experienced, sighted cross-country skier who acts as ski instructor and on-snow guide. The group is currently seeking more guides. Additional information can be found at www.sfl.org.
Tween Monday
String theory is the theoretical framework in physics in which the point-like particles of particle physics are replaced by one-dimensional objects called strings. String Art is not nearly as complicated, and far more fun to grasp. The Natrona County Library will host a fun, not-at-all-to-do-with-physics craft program for students in grades 4 to 6 at 4 p.m. in the Crawford Room. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Divorce Care at HPCC
Divorce Care takes place every Monday through March 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Highland Park Community Church, room 1326. For more information see hpcc.church/family.