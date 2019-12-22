Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

A Charlie Brown Christmas at CEC

Just in time for the holiday season, everyone’s favorite Peanuts television special comes to life on stage on Monday, December 23, at the Casper Events Center. A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage (https://www.acharliebrownchristmaslive.com/) celebrates the timeless television classic as the whole family can join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts characters in their journey to uncover the true meaning of Christmas.

Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now, available for purchase at www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.

The live stage adaptation of the classic animated television special brings all your favorite characters to life, all set to the original special’s dialogue as well as the unforgettable sounds of the classic Vince Guaraldi musical score.

After the final bow, the show crescendos into a celebration of song as the audience is invited to join the Peanuts gang in singing traditional Christmas songs and carols. The show is 90 minutes including intermission.

