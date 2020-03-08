Town Crier: Monday's highlights

Monday's Highlights
Monday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 7 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.
Low vision support
The Casper Area Low Vision Support Group Meeting is 11 a.m. at the Casper Senior Center in the conference room. Jenna from Wyoming Independent Living and Danielle from Casper College will give tips for day-to-day living. Note the time change for this one meeting.
Register for orientation
Two orientation sessions will be offered in March for those seeking a High School Equivalency Certificate.
The first will be held Tuesday, March 10, and the second will be held Wednesday, March 18. There will be three sessions each day at 9 a.m., and 1 and 6 p.m. All will take place at the Adult Learning Center at Casper College.
“The orientation is required for all students who want to work on earning their High School Equivalency Certificate through the program,” said Chelse DePaolo-Lara, director. People who have not graduated from high school earn, on average, $553 a week compared to $730 for those who have graduated from high school. That means a person who has graduated will make $9,204 more per year than someone who hasn’t, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics earnings by educational attainment for 2018.
“All services are free and open to the public. Our High School Equivalency preparation includes social studies, science, language arts, reading, writing and math,” DePaolo-Lara noted. The Test of Adult Basic Education is given to determine what areas of study an individual needs to concentrate on.
In addition to High School Equivalency preparation, the ALC also provides English as a Second Language classes. All students interested in more education receive help finding a college and/or career pathway.
Those wishing to attend one of the three orientations March 10 are asked to RSVP by Monday, March 9. Those wishing to attend one of the three orientations March 18 are asked to RSVP by Tuesday, March 17. Reservations may be made by calling 268-2230 or online at caspercollege.edu/alc.
Tween Monday
Have you ever wondered what makes bouncy balls so, well, bouncy? And why do some bounce higher than others? The Natrona County Library will host a fun and experimental craft program for students in grades 4-6 at 4 p.m. in the Crawford Room. Attendees will make their own DIY bouncy balls using 2 different recipes, and then test them to see which ones bounce the best and highest. All snacks and supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Cricut project
There’s no need to shell out cash just to have a fun manicure! In fact, for $0 you can use the Cricut machine to make some fun nail stickers for sprucing up your claws. Join the Library in the Creation Station any time between 6 and 7 p.m. for this fashionable craft program. These effortlessly easy nail stickers are also perfect for sharing and/or gifting. All supplies provided at no cost. The Library's Creation Station is a flexible, community, collaborative makerspace for individuals and small groups of all ages who can use STEAM-related supplies and equipment to bring their inventions and creations to life. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.