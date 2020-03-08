Town Crier: Monday's highlights

Those wishing to attend one of the three orientations March 10 are asked to RSVP by Monday, March 9. Those wishing to attend one of the three orientations March 18 are asked to RSVP by Tuesday, March 17. Reservations may be made by calling 268-2230 or online at caspercollege.edu/alc.

Tween Monday

Have you ever wondered what makes bouncy balls so, well, bouncy? And why do some bounce higher than others? The Natrona County Library will host a fun and experimental craft program for students in grades 4-6 at 4 p.m. in the Crawford Room. Attendees will make their own DIY bouncy balls using 2 different recipes, and then test them to see which ones bounce the best and highest. All snacks and supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.

Cricut project

There’s no need to shell out cash just to have a fun manicure! In fact, for $0 you can use the Cricut machine to make some fun nail stickers for sprucing up your claws. Join the Library in the Creation Station any time between 6 and 7 p.m. for this fashionable craft program. These effortlessly easy nail stickers are also perfect for sharing and/or gifting. All supplies provided at no cost. The Library's Creation Station is a flexible, community, collaborative makerspace for individuals and small groups of all ages who can use STEAM-related supplies and equipment to bring their inventions and creations to life. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.

