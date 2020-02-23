Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights
Monday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 7 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.
Last day to order daffodils
Spring is just around the corner which means Relay for Life of Casper Daffodil Sales have begun. Daffodil sales are not only a major fundraiser for the organization to help win the fight against cancer, but a great way to brighten anyone’s day with the cheerful yellow flowers of spring. Friends, neighbors and co-workers enjoy and appreciate the bouquets after a dreary winter. This is also a chance for businesses and companies to be daffodil sponsors and spread springtime cheer to care facilities in the community. Pre-order deadline is February 24, with arrival around March 25 (dates are subject to change due to weather). Each bouquet has 10 buds; one bouquet is a donation of $10, five bouquets is a donation of $40 and ten bouquets is a donation of $70. Please contact your favorite Relay for Life Team or call Shirley Costopoulos at 232-5482 (work) or 267-8154 (cell), or or Jane Fisher at 267-1936.
Rotary hears about teen homelessness
On Monday, February 24, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Miamie Sleep and Chastidy Raines as the speakers at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Inn. They will discuss Mimi’s House and teen homelessness in Natrona County. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
Miamie was born in Buffalo and graduated from high school in Kaycee. Along with Chastidy, she began working on Mimi’s House four years ago.
Chastidy graduated from Natrona County High School. When Miamie approached Chastidy four years ago with the idea of opening a home for homeless youth, she loved the idea and they partnered immediately. Six months ago, Chastidy became the executive director of Mimi’s House.
iPhone tips & tricks
If you got a new iPhone for Christmas or just want to get more comfortable using the one you’ve had for a while, come join this group and learn together. They will go over general features and cover tips and tricks that can make using your phone easier. Get your iPhone questions answered so you can get the most out of your smartphone. The Natrona County Library will offer this iPhone Tips & Tricks class at 3 p.m. in the Tech Center. Be sure to bring your iPhone with you to follow along. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Tween Book Club
A discussion of the Newbery Honor book and New York Times bestseller, “Wolf Hollow” by Lauren Wolk, will be held at 4 p.m. at the Natrona County Library for students in grades 4–6. Stop by the Children's Department to pick up a free copy of this month's book while supplies last. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Audition for comedy
Auditions are Monday at 6 p.m. at 735 CY Avenue for Casper Theater Compay's, "Norman Is That You?" by Sam Bobrick and Ron Clark. There are three men and two women of various ages. The story is about Norman, who has moved to NYC, and his dad, who has had a quarrel with his mom, and has come to New York to visit Norman. Them mom decides to come to NYC to visit Norman, too. Please join auditions for this hilarious comedy. Performance dates are April 17-26. The show is directed by Aaron Jones.
Mended Hearts meets
Mended Hearts Chapter 242 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. The speaker for February is Stacia Hill. Stacia is the emergency management coordinator with the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office. The subject of her presentation will be interfacing with the emergency personnel especially in difficult emergency situations. She will also discuss Project LifeSaver, which is used to help locate missing persons that are suffering from Alzheimer’s, dementia or other brain injuries, and AlertSense which is the county's new Mass Notification System.
All persons interested in having a “healthy heart” are invited to attend. Light refreshments will be provided following the meeting. The meeting will be held in the “Old Board Room” located off the west wing of the Wyoming Medical Center. When entering from the west parking garage, move toward the lobby. Take the first right just before entering the lobby, pass through the double doors and take the first left, which leads into the meeting room.