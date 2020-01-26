You are the owner of this article.
Town Crier: Monday's Highlights
Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights

Monday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 7 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.

Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.

Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.

Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.

Job fair at Events Center

Do you have great people skills and want to work at the most exciting place in Casper? The Events Center is seeking customer service-oriented individuals with a strong work ethic and flexible schedules to join the team. The Casper Events Center is hiring for a variety of part-time positions and will be hosting a Job Fair open to the public from 4 to 7 p.m.

Attendees can fill-out applications upon arrival and interviews will be available for the following positions: Guest Services Attendants, Entry Level Security, Stagehands, Ticket Office Representatives, Custodial Maintenance Workers and Food Service Workers.

The Casper Events Center is owned by the City of Casper and managed by Spectra Venue Management.

Divorce Care at HPCC

Divorce Care takes place every Monday through March 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Highland Park Community Church, room 1326. For more information see hpcc.church/family.

Mended Hearts meets

Mended Hearts Chapter 242 will hold its first regular monthly meeting of 2020 at 7 p.m. The speaker for January is Mike Romero. Mike is the manager at Masterson Place, which provides accommodations for patients and families traveling to Casper for medical services.

All persons interested in having a “healthy heart” are invited to attend. Light refreshments will be provided following the meeting. The meeting will be held in the “Old Board Room” located off the west wing of the Wyoming Medical Center. When entering from the west parking garage, move toward the lobby. Take the first right just before entering the lobby, pass through the double doors and take the first left, which leads into the meeting room.

