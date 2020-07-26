Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights
Monday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.
Opening ceremony for Remembering Our Fallen
The photographic war memorial, Remembering Our Fallen Tribute Towers, is open for public viewing 24 hours a day from 9 a.m. Monday through 4 p.m. on August 4 at Casper College in the lower parking lot of the Gateway Center. An opening ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. To accommodate social distancing, it will be held outside, in front of the Gateway Building. Speakers include Darren Divine, president of Casper College; Governor Mark Gordon and Megan Schafer, Gold Star mother from Casper, who will deliver the keynote address.
The memorial consists of 36 10-foot towers that include military and personal photos of all 5,000-plus soldiers lost since the War on Terror started.
College offers summer camp
Casper College is offering its final four-day camp for students who will be entering sixth through eighth grade this fall in place of the school’s popular KEY Camp, which was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The camp, “Dirt to Dinner,” will be held July 27 to 30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Each camp is hands-on and designed to cultivate a love of plants as students explore the journey of produce from seed to plate, said Melanie Dawson.
According to Dawson, community education specialist, during the camp students will visit a community garden to learn about planting, caring for and harvesting fruits and vegetables; participate in a foraging walk and learn how to identify, gather and use native edible plants; and build a plant press, preserve plants, conduct experiments with seaweed and create works of art inspired by nature.
The cost per camper is $225, and space is limited to 15 per camp. Students will be asked to bring a sack lunch, water, snacks, sunscreen, a hat and work gloves and to wear comfortable walking shoes each day.
For more information or to register, contact Dawson at 268-3399 or melanie.dawson@caspercollege.edu.
Rotary hears district governor
On Monday, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Chris Woodruff, governor of Rotary District 5440 (including Wyoming), as the presenter at its noon meeting. He will provide an update on what is going on in the Rotary district. The meeting will be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
Senate, coroner candidates in the park
Natrona County Republican Women and the Natrona County Republican Party would like to invite any registered voter to join an evening of Politics in the Park at Washington Park to help inform the voters as they prepare to vote in the upcoming primary. Events will open at 4:30 p.m. each Monday. Candidates will speak and answer a variety of questions. There will be a table to submit questions at each event. Candidates will have an area to set up tables to meet voters, hand out signs, literature or whatever they would like.
Monday, July 27, 5:30 p.m. monthly meeting, Senate races and coroner start at 4:30 p.m. with food and candidate tables.
Yoga at labyrinth, on mountain
Yoga classes on the Bart Rea Learning Circle in Amoco Park have resumed with a full schedule. Twenty-nine local and visiting instructors will lead up to eight classes per week on the labyrinth and Casper Mountain until Sunday, Sept. 20.
The 2020 schedule includes the following classes:
- Monday, Sunny & Share, a wellness smorgasbord, 5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Yoga on the Mountain, 5:30 a.m. and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Stories, Nature & Kids’ Yoga, 10 a.m.
- Saturday, Qigong, 8:30 a.m. and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m.
- Sunday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m. (subject to teacher availability).
See full details and updates on Facebook at @yotlwyoming, @beyondbordersyoga and @wyomingyoga. COVID-19 precautions are being taken; reserve a space online. Bring water, your own mat and props you wish to have with you.
The Fourth Annual Summer Solar Festival, Solabration, has been moved from summer to fall and will end this year’s Yoga on the Lawn schedule on Sunday, Sept. 20, with a day of wellness, art, food trucks, beer and live music on the river. The date coincides with the Fall Equinox and International Day of Peace.
City pools open
The City of Casper Aquatics Division is pleased to announce the reopening of several aquatic facilities. The Casper Family Aquatic Center, Mike Sedar Aqua Park, and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility are open. Mike Sedar Aqua Park and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility will close for the season August 31, 2020. At all three facilities the public will be asked to maintain 6 feet distance between one another, even while swimming. The public is asked to observe all posted signs and to be patient due to the limited number of occupants allowed in all facilities. The modified capacities for the pools are as follows: The Casper Family Aquatic Center-80 people, Mike Sedar Aqua Park-100 people, Marion Kreiner Pool-40 people and the Marion Kreiner Splash Pad-23.
The Casper Family Aquatic Center will be closed for cleaning breaks every two hours. During this time all patrons will be asked to leave the facility. Patrons will not have to pay if they would like to come back in after the cleaning break.
The two outdoor facilities will have cleaning breaks every two hours but the public is welcome to stay in the facility while maintaining 6 feet of distance between one another. There will not be lounge chairs for public use but customers will be allowed to bring in their own chairs.
Casper Family Aquatic Center, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., private party times 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; private party times, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Mike Sedar Aqua Park, Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Marion Kreiner Pool Facility, Monday through Saturday, noon to 4:30 p.m.
Marion Kreiner Splash Pad, Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
David Street Station splash pad open
The Hilltop Bank Splash Pad at David Street Station is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with social distancing rules in place. Please maintain six feet of distance, do not enter if experiencing COVID-19 systems and there is a limit of 25 in the splash pad at once.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!