Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Final full day for Remembering Our Fallen

The photographic war memorial, Remembering Our Fallen Tribute Towers, is open for public viewing 24 hours a day through noon, on August 4 at Casper College in the lower parking lot of the Gateway Center. Monday is the final full day for the exhibit. The memorial consists of 36, 10-foot towers that include military and personal photos of all 5,000-plus soldiers lost since the War on Terror started. There are 22 men from Wyoming included. There are volunteers to assist those who are searching for a particular name.

City pools open

The City of Casper Aquatics Division is pleased to announce the reopening of several aquatic facilities. The Casper Family Aquatic Center, Mike Sedar Aqua Park, and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility are open. Mike Sedar Aqua Park and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility will close for the season August 31, 2020. At all three facilities the public will be asked to maintain 6 feet distance between one another, even while swimming. The public is asked to observe all posted signs and to be patient due to the limited number of occupants allowed in all facilities. The modified capacities for the pools are as follows: The Casper Family Aquatic Center-80 people, Mike Sedar Aqua Park-100 people, Marion Kreiner Pool-40 people and the Marion Kreiner Splash Pad-23.