Town Crier: Monday's Highlights
Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights

Monday's support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.

Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.

Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.

New finds at Methodist thrift

Come see the treasures. The Methodist Thrift Shop has put Christmas away and gotten out a variety of great items and lots to keep you warm. You’ll find coats, sweaters, vests, hats and gloves for the whole family. If you didn’t know we carried jewelry, come check it out. There is fine Black Hills Gold, pearls, jade, and gemstones, as well as fun costume jewelry. We’ve had several donations of full sets of dishes that need a home. And lastly, you aren’t going to want to miss this week’s sales of 50 percent off on ladies’ pants, family scarves, and continuing the sale of shoes. Come see boots, tennis shoes, dressy and casual shoes, as well as slippers.

Find us at 2111 East 12th, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store in Beverly Plaza Shopping Center. The shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, staying right here among our neighbors.

