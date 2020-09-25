Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights
Monday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.
Rotary hears career, technical education
The Rotary Club of Casper welcomes Lucas Dow and Rob Hill as its speakers at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
Their presentation will focus on the importance of developing Career and Technical Education (CTE) as it pertains to the creation of a skilled workforce. The Pathways Innovation Center in Casper is a dedicated CTE school striving to meet the needs of business and insustry.
Lucas Dow currently serves as administrator of Pathways Innovation Center. He was previously an assistant principal at Natrona County High School, and also worked as a CTE instructor at Kelly Walsh, Transitions, and Dean Morgan.
Rob Hill teaches the Core Construction program at the Pathways Innovation Center. Prior to teaching, he worked in the multi-family construction industry.
Queen of Hearts for Elks members
Queen of Hearts has started on Mondays at the Casper Elks Lodge at 6 p.m., for members only. Burgers and fries will be available. Pot is over $4,00.
Vote for Food for Thought
Wyoming Food for Thought Project needs your help by voting for them to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm to help improve their community. U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote 10 times each day at www.neighborhoodassist.com/.
Food for Thought has until October 2 at 9:59 p.m. MT to rally votes and anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day. On November 4, the top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.
Food for Thought is your local solution to hunger, food justice, and so much more. With your help, we give kids hope through Friday food bags and create equal access to good food for everyone in our community.
State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists from 2,000 submissions.
