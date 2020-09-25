Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Lucas Dow currently serves as administrator of Pathways Innovation Center. He was previously an assistant principal at Natrona County High School, and also worked as a CTE instructor at Kelly Walsh, Transitions, and Dean Morgan.

Rob Hill teaches the Core Construction program at the Pathways Innovation Center. Prior to teaching, he worked in the multi-family construction industry.

Queen of Hearts for Elks members

Queen of Hearts has started on Mondays at the Casper Elks Lodge at 6 p.m., for members only. Burgers and fries will be available. Pot is over $4,00.

Vote for Food for Thought

Wyoming Food for Thought Project needs your help by voting for them to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm to help improve their community. U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote 10 times each day at www.neighborhoodassist.com/.

Food for Thought has until October 2 at 9:59 p.m. MT to rally votes and anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day. On November 4, the top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.