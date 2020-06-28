Town Crier: Monday's highlights

Monday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.
Science Zone summer camps
Science Zone outdoor summer camps are for kids ages 7 to 9, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and kids ages 10 to 14, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at a different location in or near Casper. Parents are notified of drop off/pickup locations every day. All locations are no longer than a 20-minute drive. Drop-off is at 10:30 a.m. and pick-up is at 4:30 p.m. Onsite outdoor camps include Fo
restry Camp, June 29 to July 3 for ages 10 to 14 and Park Ranger Camp, June 29 to July 3 for ages 7 to 9.
Registration fee is $350 for ages 10 to 14 and $300 for ages 7 to 9.
There is also a virtual camp June 29 to July 3, which involves “sciencing” in your own back yard and is for 7 to 14-year-olds.
To register and for more information, visit www.thesciencezone.org/summer-camps.html.
Yoga at labyrinth, on mountain
Yoga classes on the Bart Rea Learning Circle in Amoco Park have resumed with a full schedule. Twenty-nine local and visiting instructors will lead up to eight classes per week on the labyrinth and Casper Mountain until Sunday, Sept. 20.
The 2020 schedule includes the following classes:
- Monday, Sunny & Share, a wellness smorgasbord, 5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Yoga on the Mountain, 5:30 a.m. and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Stories, Nature & Kids’ Yoga, 10 a.m.
- Saturday, Qigong, 8:30 a.m., and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m.
- Sunday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m. (subject to teacher availability).
See full details and updates on Facebook at @yotlwyoming, @beyondbordersyoga and @wyomingyoga. COVID-19 precautions are being taken; reserve a space online. Bring water, your own mat and props you wish to have with you.
The Fourth Annual Summer Solar Festival, Solabration, has been moved from summer to fall and will end this year’s Yoga on the Lawn schedule on Sunday, Sept. 20, with a day of wellness, art, food trucks, beer and live music on the river. The date coincides with the Fall Equinox and International Day of Peace.
City pools open
The City of Casper Aquatics Division is pleased to announce the reopening of several aquatic facilities. The Casper Family Aquatic Center, Mike Sedar Aqua Park, and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility are open. Mike Sedar Aqua Park and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility will close for the season August 31, 2020. At all three facilities the public will be asked to maintain 6 feet distance between one another even while swimming. The public is asked to observe all posted signs and to be patient due to the limited number of occupants allowed in all facilities.
One such practice is to ensure that no one utilizing the pools has a known exposure or is experiencing symptoms of illness. This applies to all adults and minors. Therefore, entering adults will be asked to sign in and attest that they have not had exposure to any person with COVID-19 during the previous 14 days and that they are not experiencing any of the symptoms of COVID-19. Likewise, all minors under the age of 18, will be required to provide a City of Casper Recreation Minor Participant Record form upon daily entry at any city swimming pool. This document will attest, by a parent or guardian signature, that the child or children have not had a known exposure or symptoms in the last 14 days. Hard copies of these forms will be available at all the facilities, and downloadable forms to print out and complete at home are available on our website. The public will be asked to maintain 6 feet distance between one another even while swimming. The public is asked to observe all posted signs and to be patient due to the limited number of occupants allowed in all facilities.
Due to reduced capacities at pools during this time, parents and guardians are encouraged to verify that their children have been granted access to pools prior to leaving them at the facilities.
The modified capacities for the pools are as follows: The Casper Family Aquatic Center, 80 people; Mike Sedar Aqua Park, 100 people; Marion Kreiner Pool, 40 people, and the Marion Kreiner Splash Pad, 23. The Casper Family Aquatic Center will be closed for cleaning breaks every two hours. During this time all patrons will be asked to leave the facility. Patrons will not have to pay if they would like to come back in after the cleaning break.
The two outdoor facilities will have cleaning breaks every two hours but the public is welcome to stay in the facility while maintaining 6 feet of distance between one another. There will not be lounge chairs for public use but customers will be allowed to bring in their own chairs.
- Mike Sedar Aqua Park, Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, noon to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- Casper Family Aquatic Center, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., private party times 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; private party times, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
- Marion Kreiner Splash Pad, Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Marion Kreiner Pool Facility, Monday through Saturday, noon to 4:30 p.m.
Open house at new location
Wyo Central Health Services hosts a grand reopening at its new location, 5850 E. 2nd St Suite 200, from 2 to 7 p.m. on June 29. Stop by for some refreshments and to check out the new location. There will be discounts for numerous services, raffles, and a sneak peek of new services coming soon.
Commission candidates in park
Natrona County Republican Women and the Natrona County Republican Party would like to invite any registered voter to join an evening of Politics in the Park to help inform the voters as they prepare to vote in the upcoming primary. Event will open at 4:30 p.m. each Monday. On Monday, Republican county commissioner candidates are invited to be on stage at the Washington Park Band Shell. Candidates will speak and answer a variety of questions. There will be a table to submit questions at each event. Candidates will have an area to set up tables to meet voters, hand out signs, literature or whatever they would like. Papa Lombardi’s Smoke House and 307 Tacos will be there this Monday, June 29.
Monday, June 29, 5:30 p.m. monthly meeting, commissioners’ debate, start at 4:30 p.m., with food and candidate tables; Monday, July 13, 5:30 p.m. monthly meeting, House races, start at 4:30 p.m. with food and candidate tables; Monday, July 27, 5:30 p.m. monthly meeting, Senate races and coroner, start at 4:30 p.m. with food and candidate tables; Monday, August 3, 5:30 p.m. monthly meeting, State Senate race, start at 4:30 p.m. with food and candidate tables; Monday, August 10, 5:30 p.m. monthly meeting, City Council races, start at 4:30 p.m. with food and tables.
Codependency women’s group starts
A 12 steps Overcoming Codependency women’s group will be held at Restoration Church, 411 S. Walsh Dr., to July 20, 4:45 to 6 p.m. every Monday evening. Come to the front of the building where the office is located. There will be a sign to welcome newcomers. Free.
