Town Crier: Monday's Highlights
Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights

Monday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back).

Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.

Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.

Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.

Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.

Summer at the fort

Fort Caspar Museum and fort are now open to greet out-of-town travelers and members of our community seven days a week.

The museum is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, but the fort buildings close a half hour earlier at 4:30 p.m.

Admission prices in the summer are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.

Summer hours and admission fees are in effect through September 30.

Take & Make for kids and tweens

In this at-home musical craft and STEM activity, children in grades K-6 will create their own harmonicas out of craft sticks and rubber bands. This fun activity combines creativity with scientific thinking. Starting May 3, you can stop by the library to grab all the supplies you need to make your very own harmonica. Pick up your free kit at the Children's Department before supplies run out. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Leap into Science: Light & Shadow workshop

The Natrona County Library is pleased to offer a free Leap into Science "Light & Shadow" Workshop for children ages 3-5 and their parents at 10 a.m., on Monday, May 3, in the Crawford Room. Leap into Science is a nationwide program from The Franklin Institute Science Museum that integrates open-ended science activities with children’s books, for children and families to learn together. Preschoolers will explore the science of light and shadows through hands-on activities and children's books. Attendees will have fun while learning to thinking like scientists! This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Rotary hears about CNFR

On Monday, May 3, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Roger Walters, commissioner of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA), at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.

Walters has been the commissioner of the NIRA for 13 years. During his time as NIRA commissioner, he was instrumental in two multi-year renewals of the CNFR being hosted in Casper, including the newest agreement that guarantees that the CNFR will remain in Casper through 2027. 2021 will be Roger’s last year as commissioner and he will be sorely missed by the CNFR Committee, Casper businesses, fans and beyond.

Roger owned a pest control business for eight years and a truck wash business for five years. He worked at Sam Houston State University for 32 years as a teacher and rodeo coach.

Tween Mondays

The Natrona County Library will host an afterschool craft program for students in grades 4-6 at 4 p.m., on Monday, May 3, in the Crawford Room. The kiddos will be using cardboard, sharpies, a ruler, and a bit of math, create a magnet of your favorite Minecraft creeper that can be displayed proudly on a refrigerator or anywhere else magnets are attracted! All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Photographers meet

The monthly meeting for the Casper Photography Association is at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, May 3, at 2625 Casper Mountain Rd. There is no planned program this month so bring photos to share. Lyn Clark is in charge of refreshments. Everyone is welcome.

