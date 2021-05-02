Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Admission prices in the summer are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.

Summer hours and admission fees are in effect through September 30.

Take & Make for kids and tweens

In this at-home musical craft and STEM activity, children in grades K-6 will create their own harmonicas out of craft sticks and rubber bands. This fun activity combines creativity with scientific thinking. Starting May 3, you can stop by the library to grab all the supplies you need to make your very own harmonica. Pick up your free kit at the Children's Department before supplies run out. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Leap into Science: Light & Shadow workshop