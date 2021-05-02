Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights
Monday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back).
Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.
Summer at the fort
Fort Caspar Museum and fort are now open to greet out-of-town travelers and members of our community seven days a week.
The museum is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, but the fort buildings close a half hour earlier at 4:30 p.m.
Admission prices in the summer are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
Summer hours and admission fees are in effect through September 30.
Take & Make for kids and tweens
In this at-home musical craft and STEM activity, children in grades K-6 will create their own harmonicas out of craft sticks and rubber bands. This fun activity combines creativity with scientific thinking. Starting May 3, you can stop by the library to grab all the supplies you need to make your very own harmonica. Pick up your free kit at the Children's Department before supplies run out. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Leap into Science: Light & Shadow workshop
The Natrona County Library is pleased to offer a free Leap into Science "Light & Shadow" Workshop for children ages 3-5 and their parents at 10 a.m., on Monday, May 3, in the Crawford Room. Leap into Science is a nationwide program from The Franklin Institute Science Museum that integrates open-ended science activities with children’s books, for children and families to learn together. Preschoolers will explore the science of light and shadows through hands-on activities and children's books. Attendees will have fun while learning to thinking like scientists! This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Rotary hears about CNFR
On Monday, May 3, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Roger Walters, commissioner of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA), at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.
Walters has been the commissioner of the NIRA for 13 years. During his time as NIRA commissioner, he was instrumental in two multi-year renewals of the CNFR being hosted in Casper, including the newest agreement that guarantees that the CNFR will remain in Casper through 2027. 2021 will be Roger’s last year as commissioner and he will be sorely missed by the CNFR Committee, Casper businesses, fans and beyond.
Roger owned a pest control business for eight years and a truck wash business for five years. He worked at Sam Houston State University for 32 years as a teacher and rodeo coach.
Tween Mondays
The Natrona County Library will host an afterschool craft program for students in grades 4-6 at 4 p.m., on Monday, May 3, in the Crawford Room. The kiddos will be using cardboard, sharpies, a ruler, and a bit of math, create a magnet of your favorite Minecraft creeper that can be displayed proudly on a refrigerator or anywhere else magnets are attracted! All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.