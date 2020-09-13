Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights
Monday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 2
Rotary hears multi-gen workforce
On Monday, September 14, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Elissa Ruckle as the speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Inn. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
Elissa Ruckle will engage members of Rotary in an interactive discussion centered on the multi-generational workforce. She will discuss what shapes each generation, their values and perspectives, and ways to improve communications and build collaboration among generations.
Elissa’s career in the training and development industry began 23 years ago with Dale Carnegie & Associates in California. She left DC&A to start Elevate Wyoming to better serve businesses and people in Wyoming. As executive director she serves as curriculum designer, program facilitator and project leader. She is also executive director for Impact Wyoming, a local nonprofit organization that works to build stronger, better communities through local partnerships, community collaboration and training/development programs that benefit youth, law enforcement, nonprofit agencies and veterans.
Queen of Hearts for Elks members
Queen of Hearts will be starting at the Casper Elks Lodge next Monday, September 14, at 6 p.m. for members only. Burgers and fries will be available. Pot is over $4,000.
Deadline for youth volleyball
The City of Casper Recreation Division and the Natrona County School District work together to provide an opportunity for 4th and 5th grade boys and girls to have interscholastic experiences in sports. The C.A.S.P.E.R. Volleyball League is open to all 4th and 5th grade boys and girls. Kids will play on their school team and practices are held once or twice per week at the child’s school. Parents and family members are encouraged to volunteer or coach for their child’s school. Background checks will be done for all volunteer coaches before practices begin. Games are scheduled on Saturdays at the Casper Recreation Center. The volleyball season lasts six to eight weeks. The C.A.S.P.E.R. program has an “everyone plays” philosophy and emphasizes sportsmanship, teamwork, fun, healthy lifestyles and trying new things. Family members, participants and coaches are recommended to follow the COVID guidelines for this season. The guidelines became available September 8. A registration form and additional info can be found at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E 4th St., or downloaded online at www.crlasports.com under the Youth Sports tab. The deadline for C.A.S.P.E.R. Volleyball is September 14.
Registration for a C.A.S.P.E.R. league is $15 per participant per sport. The Community Recreation Foundation provides financial registration assistance through scholarships if needed. Scholarship applications are available at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street.
If additional information is needed, please contact the Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
Aquatic Center closed
The Casper Family Aquatic Center is closed Monday, September 14 through Wednesday, September 16 in order to replace the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. The Casper Family Aquatic Center will open on Thursday, September 17, with normal operating hours.
For more information, or if you have questions, please contact the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, 1801 E. 4th Street, or follow the Casper Recreation Division on Facebook.
