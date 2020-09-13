Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Elissa’s career in the training and development industry began 23 years ago with Dale Carnegie & Associates in California. She left DC&A to start Elevate Wyoming to better serve businesses and people in Wyoming. As executive director she serves as curriculum designer, program facilitator and project leader. She is also executive director for Impact Wyoming, a local nonprofit organization that works to build stronger, better communities through local partnerships, community collaboration and training/development programs that benefit youth, law enforcement, nonprofit agencies and veterans.

The City of Casper Recreation Division and the Natrona County School District work together to provide an opportunity for 4th and 5th grade boys and girls to have interscholastic experiences in sports. The C.A.S.P.E.R. Volleyball League is open to all 4th and 5th grade boys and girls. Kids will play on their school team and practices are held once or twice per week at the child’s school. Parents and family members are encouraged to volunteer or coach for their child’s school. Background checks will be done for all volunteer coaches before practices begin. Games are scheduled on Saturdays at the Casper Recreation Center. The volleyball season lasts six to eight weeks. The C.A.S.P.E.R. program has an “everyone plays” philosophy and emphasizes sportsmanship, teamwork, fun, healthy lifestyles and trying new things. Family members, participants and coaches are recommended to follow the COVID guidelines for this season. The guidelines became available September 8. A registration form and additional info can be found at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E 4th St., or downloaded online at www.crlasports.com under the Youth Sports tab. The deadline for C.A.S.P.E.R. Volleyball is September 14.