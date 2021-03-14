Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

In 2012 Dan Starks bought a tank. It was the start of something big. Since then he’s acquired hundreds more tanks, jeeps, trucks, motorcycles, landing craft and other military vehicles. It is now the biggest collection of military rolling stock in the U.S. outside of the armed forces themselves. Starks did not start collecting historic tanks and military vehicles with a museum in mind. As word got out, however, requests to see the growing collection multiplied. The public’s initial introduction was due in part to the appearance of some of the vehicles in the annual Fourth of July parade in Dubois. Word of mouth spread, and requests increased. It finally got to the point where Starks was doing a morning and afternoon tour day after day. It did not take long before he realized the combination of his passion for the collection and the public’s interest in it presented an opportunity.