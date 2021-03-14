Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights
Monday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.
Rotary hears about military vehicle museum
On Monday, March 15, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Dan Starks, founder of the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois, as its speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
In 2012 Dan Starks bought a tank. It was the start of something big. Since then he’s acquired hundreds more tanks, jeeps, trucks, motorcycles, landing craft and other military vehicles. It is now the biggest collection of military rolling stock in the U.S. outside of the armed forces themselves. Starks did not start collecting historic tanks and military vehicles with a museum in mind. As word got out, however, requests to see the growing collection multiplied. The public’s initial introduction was due in part to the appearance of some of the vehicles in the annual Fourth of July parade in Dubois. Word of mouth spread, and requests increased. It finally got to the point where Starks was doing a morning and afternoon tour day after day. It did not take long before he realized the combination of his passion for the collection and the public’s interest in it presented an opportunity.
The $100 million, 140,000 square-foot National Museum of Military Vehicles, about eight miles southeast of Dubois along highway 26, opened last summer.