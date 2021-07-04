Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights
Monday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back).
Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: urmrna.org.
Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.
Mission serves free meal open to all
Wyoming Rescue Mission will host a special Independence Day meal at 11 a.m. Monday, July 5, in the Park Street Center Dining Hall, at 230 N Poplar St. Guests and community members alike are invited to attend, as is anyone who is hungry and would like a festive, filling meal.
For the country, this marks the 245th year that the United States declared its independence from Great Britain. For Wyoming Rescue Mission, it marks the daily celebration of independence via “restorative hospitality,” a term the mission has coined meaning to care for the immediate and long-term needs of Wyoming’s homeless men, women and children in an effort to restore their independence through Christian counseling and classes.
Library closed Monday
The Natrona County Library will be closed on Monday, July 5, in observation of the Fourth of July holiday.