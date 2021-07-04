 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Town Crier: Monday's Highlights
0 Comments

Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Monday's Highlights

Monday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back).

Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.

Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: urmrna.org.

Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.

Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.

Mission serves free meal open to all

Wyoming Rescue Mission will host a special Independence Day meal at 11 a.m. Monday, July 5, in the Park Street Center Dining Hall, at 230 N Poplar St. Guests and community members alike are invited to attend, as is anyone who is hungry and would like a festive, filling meal.

For the country, this marks the 245th year that the United States declared its independence from Great Britain. For Wyoming Rescue Mission, it marks the daily celebration of independence via “restorative hospitality,” a term the mission has coined meaning to care for the immediate and long-term needs of Wyoming’s homeless men, women and children in an effort to restore their independence through Christian counseling and classes.

Library closed Monday

The Natrona County Library will be closed on Monday, July 5, in observation of the Fourth of July holiday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community news editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

The following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 30, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are thei…

Announcements

Inmate roster

The following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., July 1, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

The following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 25, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are thei…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

The following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 24, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are thei…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

The following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 26, 27 and 28, 2021. Along with the inmates’ nam…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News