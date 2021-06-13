Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

According to Beth Wisely, who holds a doctorate in geology and teaches geology at Casper College, the deadline for early registration is Friday, May 14. The registration site can be found at https://sites.google.com/caspercollege.edu/summer-field-science-2019/home.

The five-day camp will provide field experience for those students who have an interest in science and nature. “This is a great way to get your fourth and fifth graders outdoors this summer and excited about nature and discovery,” said Wisely. “Instructors include geologists, biologists, and educators who invite your children to share in the wonders of the natural world of Wyoming, close to home.”

Students will participate in field trips throughout the area to learn about the local plants, animals, rocks, and fossils. They will visit Casper city parks, Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park, the Alcova/Pathfinder area, Casper Mountain, Bates Creek, and the Speas Fish Hatchery.

The cost per student is $100 and $120 after May 14. The camp is limited to the first 20 students, with others placed on a waiting list. A limited number of scholarships are available. Vans will leave from and return to the Casper College campus each day.