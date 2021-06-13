Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights
Monday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back).
Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: urmrna.org.
Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.
CC holds field science camp for youth
Casper College is offering a field science camp for elementary students currently in the fourth or fifth grade. The camp will run June 14-18 from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.
According to Beth Wisely, who holds a doctorate in geology and teaches geology at Casper College, the deadline for early registration is Friday, May 14. The registration site can be found at https://sites.google.com/caspercollege.edu/summer-field-science-2019/home.
The five-day camp will provide field experience for those students who have an interest in science and nature. “This is a great way to get your fourth and fifth graders outdoors this summer and excited about nature and discovery,” said Wisely. “Instructors include geologists, biologists, and educators who invite your children to share in the wonders of the natural world of Wyoming, close to home.”
Students will participate in field trips throughout the area to learn about the local plants, animals, rocks, and fossils. They will visit Casper city parks, Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park, the Alcova/Pathfinder area, Casper Mountain, Bates Creek, and the Speas Fish Hatchery.
The cost per student is $100 and $120 after May 14. The camp is limited to the first 20 students, with others placed on a waiting list. A limited number of scholarships are available. Vans will leave from and return to the Casper College campus each day.
For more information or to register, contact Jessie Anderson at 473-6886 or jessiewyo@wyoming.com or Wisely at 268-2233 or bwisely@caspercollege.edu.
CC hosts volleyball camp
A volleyball camp for girls will take place at Casper College in the “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gymnasium June 14-16.
The camp, under the direction of Angel Sharman, women’s volleyball head coach, and Blaise Grant, assistant volleyball coach, will feature three sessions. The first, from 10 a.m.-noon, will be for third and fourth graders, followed by a camp for fifth and sixth graders from 1-3 p.m. and finally one for seventh through 10th graders from 3-5 p.m.
Those attending the camp will be taught the skills and team aspect of the sport of volleyball, according to Sharman. For the 2020-2021 season, Sharman was named Coach of the Year in Region IX North.
The cost is $75 per person, and each participant will receive a camp T-shirt as part of the registration fee.
To register or for more information, call Robin Bisiar at 268-3000 or robinbisiar@caspercollege.edu., or go online at tbirds.cc/sports/20-21_camp_information.
Rotary hears Pathfinder conservation
On Monday, June 14, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Lance Ryan, President of Pathfinder Ranches, LLC, as its speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.
Pathfinder Ranches owns and operates the first conservation bank approved by the US Fish and Wildlife Service in order to offset impacts to the Greater sage-grouse in the United States. The SRC Sage-Grouse Bank is also the largest single bank in the nation. The setting for SRC’s banking operations is 638,000 acres of working ranchlands in central Wyoming.
Prior to his time with Pathfinder, Ryan served as the director of the Wyoming Office of State lands and Investments for Wyoming Governor Matt Mead. In that capacity, he administered 3.5 million surface acres and 3.9 million mineral acres of state trust lands on behalf of the Wyoming Board of Land Commissioners.
Casper Humane Society takes garage sale donations
The Casper Humane Society will be holding the Summer Super Garage Sale June 25 to 27 at 2401 E. Yellowstone Highway (the former Wyoming Rents building).
Donated items will be accepted Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sundays from noon to 3 p.m., and weekdays 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., through Wednesday, June 23 at 2401 E. Yellowstone Highway (across the street from the White's Mountain Kia). For more information, or to arrange a drop off outside of these hours, please call the shelter at 265-5439.
No computers and/or monitors, keyboards, televisions, house paint, desks, video tapes, or adult clothes, please. All other items will be gratefully accepted.
Sale hours will be Friday, June 25 from 5 to 8 p.m., ($5/person admission); Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (free admission); and Sunday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., (free admission), with the final box sale (everything you can fit in one box for $5/box) from 2 to 4 p.m.
The building will be loaded with treasures and special finds. You won't want to miss it.
All proceeds will benefit the Casper Humane Society, a no-kill shelter supported entirely by local contributions and charitable donations.