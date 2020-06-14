Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Signage will be outside to direct individuals where to pick up the meal.

Rotary hears transplant recipient

On Monday, June 15, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Rayna Januska, a two-time transplant recipient, as the presenter at its noon meeting. She will discuss her experience s as a transplant recipient. The meeting will be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.

CC museums open

After a COVID-19 imposed shutdown, both the Tate Geological Museum and Werner Wildlife Museum are again open to the public.

Changes as a result of COVID-19 include a reduction in operating hours as well as a limit of 25 people, including both staff and visitors, in each museum’s display spaces and lobby.

Both museums will now be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, while the Tate will also be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Visitors to both museums will be asked to wear face masks. Staff is also asking that groups of no more than eight people come to the museums, visitors keep 6 feet apart from those who are not part of their group, and that visitors keep their children with them at all times.