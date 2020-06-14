Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.
Summer camps start at planetarium
The Casper Planetarium will offer a limited slate of summer camps for students. Astronomy offerings include Solar System Exploration for 7 & 8 year olds, June 15 to 19; Stars for 9 & 10 year-olds, June 22 to 26; and Amateur Astronomy 101 for 11 years old and up, July 27 to 31. These camps will meet for one hour each day, at the planetarium on Monday and Friday and via computer on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Cost is $15 per camper. There will also be an Earth Science camp for 9 & 10 year-olds, July 6 to 10. This camp meets for two hours per day at the planetarium, cost is $25 per camper. Class size for all camps is limited, so don’t wait to sign up. For complete details and a registration form, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Free student lunches continue
With the support of the NCSD Board of Trustees, the NCSD Food Service Department will continue to provide takeaway breakfast and lunch throughout the summer at the below-listed locations.
Any individual 18 years and under can come to pick up the meals, you do not need to be on Free and Reduced Lunch. There is no application process or questions asked.
The takeaway breakfast and lunch meals are provided from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Fridays, students are provided breakfast and lunch for the weekend as well.
They are asking for individuals to assist in following the Casper Natrona County Health Department’s social distancing guidelines.
Individuals may pick up meals for their siblings and family members 18 years and under to help assist in maintaining social distancing.
Meals will continue to be provided, throughout the summer, at the following locations: Oregon Trail Elementary, Sagewood Elementary, Pineview Elementary, Poison Spider School, Roosevelt High School, Bar Nunn Elementary, Mountain View Baptist Church, Cottonwood Elementary, Evansville Elementary, Journey Elementary, Boys & Girls Club main branch, Paradise Valley Elementary, Casper Rec Center, Midwest School, Verda James Elementary, Raven Crest, 4701 Tranquillity Way; Casper Housing Authority, 145 N. Durbin; Kids Campus, 12 Curtis St., Evansville; Seton House, 919 N. Durbin and at 3420 Provence Ct.
Signage will be outside to direct individuals where to pick up the meal.
Rotary hears transplant recipient
On Monday, June 15, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Rayna Januska, a two-time transplant recipient, as the presenter at its noon meeting. She will discuss her experience s as a transplant recipient. The meeting will be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
CC museums open
After a COVID-19 imposed shutdown, both the Tate Geological Museum and Werner Wildlife Museum are again open to the public.
Changes as a result of COVID-19 include a reduction in operating hours as well as a limit of 25 people, including both staff and visitors, in each museum’s display spaces and lobby.
Both museums will now be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, while the Tate will also be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Visitors to both museums will be asked to wear face masks. Staff is also asking that groups of no more than eight people come to the museums, visitors keep 6 feet apart from those who are not part of their group, and that visitors keep their children with them at all times.
Both the Tate and Werner now have sanitizing stations, and all visitors will be encouraged to use them both before and after their visit. The Tate’s “Dino Den” and the Werner’s “The Lair’ are closed until further notice, all summer programming has been canceled, and tours will not be available.
The Tate Geological Museum is located on the Casper College campus. For more information, call the Tate at 268-2447. The Werner Wildlife Museum is located off the Casper College campus at 405 E. 15th Street. For more information, call the museum at 235-2108. Both museums are free and open to the public.
Summer at Methodist thrift
It really is summer at the United Methodist Thrift Shop. Update your wardrobe, whether you are heading out to lunch, gardening or fishing. Look at the nice selection of all sizes from petite to plus sizes, children’s clothing, shoes and purses, men’s golfing and relaxing items. Need home goods, bedding or crafts, then this is the place. It’s fun to search for the treasures from this generous community. Take a look at at these exciting finds for reasonable prices. This time in history is the perfect reason to visit local philanthropy, benefiting Holy Cross and Interfaith.
Located at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, and open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Please wear your masks to protect others...they have them for sale if you need one. “Like” on Facebook and Yelp at United Methodist Thrift Shop.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!