Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back).

Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.

Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: urmrna.org.

Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.

Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.

Wyoming State Auditor to speak at Casper Rotary Club

On Monday, Nov. 8, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Wyoming State Auditor, Kristi Racines, as the speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota. Members unable to attend in person may join via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.

Racines was elected in November 2018 as Wyoming’s 21st State Auditor. One of five elected officials for the State of Wyoming, the State Auditor serves as Wyoming’s chief accountant and payroll officer, and also is a member of the State Loan and Investment Board, the Board of Land Commissioners, and the State Building Commission. Racines’ role is to protect public money by ensuring that it is properly accounted for in the most efficient and cost effective means at all times. Promoting transparency and financial accountability are the Auditor’s top priorities.

Racines is a fourth generation Wyomingite with family roots in ranching and the oil and gas industries. She was raised in Bar Nunn, Evanston, and Riverton. After graduating from Riverton High School, she attended the University of Wyoming, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish.

She became licensed as a Certified Public Accountant and worked as an auditor in the private sector before beginning her State service career in 2010. Until her election, she served as the Chief Fiscal Officer and Director of Human Resources of Wyoming’s judicial branch. She has served on the State Employee Compensation Commission, the Government Efficiency Commission, and currently serves on the board of Goodwill of Wyoming.

Join Rotary for this special presentation to learn more about the role and duties of the Office of the State Auditor.

Bird houses on display at Senior Center

Bob Woodward’s one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted bird houses are on display at the Casper Senior Center through November.

You may leave a bid on the bird houses at the Senior Center office at 1831 E. 4th St. For more information call 307-265-4678.

