Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights
Monday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.
Rotary hears Napier on Zoom
On Monday, Jan. 25, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome J. Carter Napier, Casper city manager, as presenter at its noon meeting. He will provide a City of Casper update. The meeting will be held on Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
Carter Napier became the City of Casper’s city manager in June 2017. He received a Master of Public Administration degree from Romney Institute of Public Management of the Marriott School of Management at Brigham Young University. His first job in local government came in 1997 with the City of Longview, Washington as an intern to the city manager. He began his service in Casper in 1998 as an analyst and then became an assistant to the city manager. In 2003, Carter was named as Riverton’s city administrator, and in 2911 he was named as Gillette’s new city administrator.
Men's clothes and more at Methodist thrift
If you’re the right size, you just hit the jackpot. The United Methodist Thrift Shop has been the recipient of so many wonderful donations from a very generous community. If you are a gentleman who wears 36x29 or 34x29 pants, 17/34-35 shirts, you’re in luck. It’s your lucky time to shop. There is a treasure trove for you. This week’s sale is 50 percent off all sweaters, scarves, and shoes.
While you’re visiting, check out the high quality clothing, decor, bedding and linens, as well as crafts and housewares.
Your shopping helps local charities, Holy Cross and Interfaith, both serving many who need a hand up, especially in these difficult times.
You will find the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. The shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Restaurant Week set
To celebrate Casper’s hearty culinary scene, 5150’ Restaurant Week is returning to the Oil City and runs through Saturday.
Participating businesses include: Backwards Distilling Company, Branding Iron, Chozen Yogurt, Eggington’s, Johnny J’s, J’s Pub, FireRock Steakhouse, Frontier Brewing Company and Taproom, Frosted Tops, Gruner Brothers Brewing, Hooch’s, Little Shop of Burgers, Ludovico Farm to Wood Flame, Metro Coffee Company, Old Chicago, Perkins Restaurant and Bakery, Racca’s Pizzeria Napoletana, Rialto Soda Fountain, Scarlow’s Art & Coffee, Schlotzky’s, Shogun Restaurant, Silver Fox Steakhouse, Sweet Zoey, The Wooden Derrick Café, Three Crowns Golf Club, Urban Bottle, Wyoming Ale Works, Wyoming Rib & Chop House and Yellowstone Garage.
Hosted by 5150’ Local, the third annual event includes 29 restaurants, watering holes and coffee shops, with each serving up distinct specials, features and offerings.
5150’ Restaurant Week is designed to give residents and visitors the opportunity to dig into Casper’s food and beverage options, while also supporting the 1,540 food and beverage jobs in Natrona County.
As part of Restaurant Week, you’ll find specials and price points that celebrate all things Casper, including $3.07 (Wyoming’s area code), $18.90 (the year Wyoming became a state) and $51.50 (the elevation of Casper).
More information about 5150’ Restaurant Week, as well as additional information on participating locations, can be found at