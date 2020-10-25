 Skip to main content
Town Crier: Monday's Highlights
Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights

Monday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: urmrna.org.

Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.

Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.

Rotary hears about Interact

On Monday, October 26, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome representative from the Casper Interact Club as presenters at its noon meeting at the Hilton Garden Inn. Interact clubs bring together high school students to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of Service Above Self. Interact clubs are asked to organize and participate in at least two projects every year. Casper interact members recently assisted in Rotary’s multi-club Buck Off Polio Fun Run, and recently committed to their first major project. Club leaders will share about their current projects and activities.

Queen of Hearts for Elks members

Queen of Hearts has started on Mondays at the Casper Elks Lodge at 6 p.m., for members only. Burgers and fries will be available.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

