Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights

Monday support meetings

Rotary hears about Interact

On Monday, October 26, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome representative from the Casper Interact Club as presenters at its noon meeting at the Hilton Garden Inn. Interact clubs bring together high school students to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of Service Above Self. Interact clubs are asked to organize and participate in at least two projects every year. Casper interact members recently assisted in Rotary’s multi-club Buck Off Polio Fun Run, and recently committed to their first major project. Club leaders will share about their current projects and activities.