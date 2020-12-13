Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights
Monday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.
Stuff the Van starts
'Tis the season for helping Casper kids, as the Stuff The Van Toy Drive returns for year 23, Monday through Saturday, presented by Greiner Ford, Powered by Lithia. To help, go to Walmart East from 7 to 7 each day, as new, unwrapped toys and clothes for kids of all ages, plus cash, are collected. Over 3,000 kids are on the Christmas list so far, with more expected.
The mission is the same as in the past, collecting toys and gifts to make sure no Casper child goes without this Christmas, and feeding them well beyond the holidays, with the vital Weekend Food Bags provided through the Wyoming Food For Thought Project.
Families this year are served by the Wyoming Food For Thought Project, the Casper Housing Authority, the Boys & Girls Club and other partners – and this year, the need is bigger than ever.
Listen daily for updates on specific needs across the Townsquare Media family of stations, 104.7 KISS-FM, K2 Radio, My Country 95.5, Rock 96.7, 107.9 JACK-FM, and AM 1400 The Cowboy.
Rotary hears police chief
On Monday, December 14, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Keith N. McPheeters, chief of police for the Casper Police Department, as presenter at its noon meeting. The meeting will be held on Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
Chief McPheeters is originally from Farmington, New Mexico, and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the FBI Executive Leadership Institute. He served as as deputy chief of police for the Farmington Police Department for nearly 25 years, having earned a degree in 2003 from Excelsior College with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He also earned police command and management certificates from Northwestern University. He has served as chief of police of the Casper Police Department since December 2017.
Twelve Days of Christmas open in mall
The 12 Days of Christmas local artisan store is open daily through December 23 in the Eastridge Mall, about halfway between Target and the food court. There is a huge banner hanging above the entry. Local members of the artisan coop are participating, as well as 30 consignees from throughout the state. This is a perfect way to buy local and buy unique gift items for you or those on your list. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year's charity is the Casper Humane Society. Items purchased with a green tag result in 100 percent going to the humane society.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!