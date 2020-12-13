Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

The mission is the same as in the past, collecting toys and gifts to make sure no Casper child goes without this Christmas, and feeding them well beyond the holidays, with the vital Weekend Food Bags provided through the Wyoming Food For Thought Project.

Families this year are served by the Wyoming Food For Thought Project, the Casper Housing Authority, the Boys & Girls Club and other partners – and this year, the need is bigger than ever.

Rotary hears police chief

On Monday, December 14, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Keith N. McPheeters, chief of police for the Casper Police Department, as presenter at its noon meeting. The meeting will be held on Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.