Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights
Monday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back).
- Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
- Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
- Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.
Rotary hears from health department
On Monday, April 5, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Anna Kinder, executive director of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.
Kinder has served as executive director of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department since July 1, 2019. Prior to that she worked as director of the Wyoming AIDS Education and Training Center, and for the Mountain West AIDS Education and Training Center, which serves Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, North and South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Previous to that she practiced as an occupational therapist and business owner, taught as an adjunct professor at Casper College and the University of North Dakota, served the public health sector as a case manager, advocate, and program director.
Locally, Kinder, a Casper native, has demonstrated a lifelong dedication to the community, including service to the various organizations, Boosters Club, and focused on children and the elderly. She earned degrees from Casper College and the University of North Dakota, where she worked as an instructor, and obtained a Master of Science in Occupational Therapy from Colorado State University with an emphasis of Adult Learning and Leadership.
Take & Make for kids and tweens: book page butterfly
Spring has sprung, and with it comes colorful flowers and butterflies. Starting Monday, April 5, kids and tweens in grades K-6 can stop by the library to grab all the supplies they need to make fluttery, literary book page butterflies at home. Pick up a free kit in the Children's Department before supplies run out. Call 577-7323 for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.
Tween Monday: sock bunnies
Easter may be over, but it's never too early to start planning for next year. The Natrona County Library will host a hippity-hoppity craft program for students in grades 4-6 on Monday, April 5 at 4 p.m., in the Crawford Room. The kiddos will be transforming (clean, unworn) socks into adorable sock bunnies, which can be used as soft pals, yard critter accessories, or Easter decorations, the options are endless. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.
Photographers meet Monday
The monthly meeting for the Casper Photography Association is at 7:15 p.m., on Monday, April 5, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2625 Casper Mountain Road. The quarterly photo challenge is “mid century modern.” This should be fun! If you plan on doing a selfie, you must adhere to the challenge guidelines. Dinah Utah is in charge of refreshments. We always welcome new members.
