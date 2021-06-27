Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights
Monday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back).
Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.
CC sets boys basketball camp
A basketball camp for boys will be held June 28-30 at the “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gymnasium.
The camp will be led by Shaun Gutting, men’s head basketball coach, Lester Stewart, assistant coach, and Dontae Bryant, assistant coach. The three coaches will teach each camper the skills and team aspect of the sport of basketball. Along with stressing the fundamentals, the coaches will also have several contests and games for participants during the camp.
The camp will feature two sessions. The first session is for boys in first through fourth grade and will run from 10 a.m. to noon. The second session is for those in fifth through eighth grade and will run from 1 to 3 p.m.
The cost per person is $75, which includes a camp basketball and T-shirt. To register or for more information, contact Robin Bisiar at 268-3000 or robinbisiar@caspercollege.edu., or go online at tbirds.cc/sports/20-21_camp_information.
Rotary passes gavel Monday
Please join the Rotary Club of Casper for the final meeting of the Rotary year on Monday, June 28, at noon at the Ramkota and via Zoom. This is the annual “Passing of the Gavel” meeting where club president Lisa Scroggins will reflect on the year (pandemic and all), celebrate the accomplishments of her presidency, and honor notable members of the club. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.