Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

The camp will feature two sessions. The first session is for boys in first through fourth grade and will run from 10 a.m. to noon. The second session is for those in fifth through eighth grade and will run from 1 to 3 p.m.

The cost per person is $75, which includes a camp basketball and T-shirt. To register or for more information, contact Robin Bisiar at 268-3000 or robinbisiar@caspercollege.edu., or go online at tbirds.cc/sports/20-21_camp_information.

Rotary passes gavel Monday

Please join the Rotary Club of Casper for the final meeting of the Rotary year on Monday, June 28, at noon at the Ramkota and via Zoom. This is the annual “Passing of the Gavel” meeting where club president Lisa Scroggins will reflect on the year (pandemic and all), celebrate the accomplishments of her presidency, and honor notable members of the club. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.

