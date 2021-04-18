 Skip to main content
Town Crier: Monday's Highlights
Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights

Monday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back).

Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.

Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: urmrna.org.

Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.

Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.

Rotary hears about Chamber of Commerce

On Monday, April 19, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Jason DeWitt, Chief Executive Officer of the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce, at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.

Jason DeWitt is the newly elected President and CEO of the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce. He is a life-long resident of Wyoming and his hometown is Casper. Educated in Casper schools, including Casper College, DeWitt is in pursuit of an Organizational Leadership degree at the University of Wyoming.

Throughout his 25 year media career, he forged enduring professional relationships with many Wyoming families, business leaders, and “friends of Wyoming.” He has served as development and marketing director of the Science Zone for almost three years where he cultivated and strengthened those relationships. Jason sits of the Board of the Rotary Club of Casper and the Casper Boat Club, and is a former board member of the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce, National Historic Trails Interpretive Center Foundation, and several other community committees and groups.

Tween Monday: Inspiration Trees

Join library staff as it makes little trees to usher in spring and luck in 2021. Throwing beans is part of the Japanese tradition of "Setsubun;" beans are used to chase away bad luck. Tweens will be decorating glass jars and mini craft bags with decorative washi tape, then will fill the bags with beans and hang them from the branches of twigs, like little ornaments of good luck. The craft program for students in grades 4–6 will be held at 4 p.m., on Monday, April 19, at the Natrona County Library. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.

