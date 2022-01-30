Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back).

Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.

Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; Web site: urmrna.org.

Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.

Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.

Jim Anderson, to speak at Casper Rotary Club

On Monday, Jan. 31, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Wyoming State Senator, Jim Anderson as the speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota. Members unable to attend in person may join via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.

Senator Anderson’s presentation will cover the energy picture for the state of Wyoming, as well as the minerals bills slated for the 2022 budget session.

Senator Anderson is third generation born and raised in Wyoming, graduating from Kaycee High School in 1966 and Casper College in 1972 with a business management degree. Senator Anderson served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1970, and now proudly calls himself a Vietnam Veteran.

Senator Anderson worked for Wyoming Machinery Company for 39 years in Casper and Gillette before being elected to the Wyoming State Senate in both 2012 and 2016.

Senator Anderson is married to his wife, Susan, and has two daughters and five grandchildren. Senator Anderson is an active Rotarian, and served as a past Rotary President in both 1984 (Gillette) and 1994 (Casper).

Join Rotary for this special presentation to learn more.

