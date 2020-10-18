Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights
Monday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: urmrna.org.
Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.
CC offers late-start classes
Casper College is offering a slate of five late-start classes, four of which are online. All classes start the week of Oct. 19.
The one in-person class is Business Math, BADM, 1005. One of the online classes, Public Speaking 2010, will include live speeches over Zoom. The other three online classes, American and Wyoming Government, POLS 1000; General Psychology, PSYC 1000; and Issues in Agriculture, ANSC 1160, will begin the week of Oct. 19.
According to Peter Van Houten, dean for the Casper College School of Social and Behavioral Science, the five classes provide advantages for two groups of students. “The first are current college students who decide to drop a class but wish to maintain their full-time status,” said Van Houten. “The second group is residents in the community who have busy schedules but would like to start earning credit toward a college degree,” he noted.
The government, psychology and communication classes all fulfill general education requirements for degree attainment, while the other two tie into business and agriculture majors.
To enroll, current students should meet with their adviser or someone from the Casper College Student Success Center,“ ... if they want information on how these classes may or may not impact their current degree plan,” said Leanne Loya, director of recruitment and retention. Otherwise, current students can log in to their MyCCInfo account and register.
Those who are not yet Casper College students can register for any of the classes as a non-degree student. Information for non-degree seeking students can be found at caspercollege.edu/admissions/types/non-degree.
Van Houten noted that the classes were being offered for students who “ ... like the quicker pace of the classes and the ability to earn more credits in a shorter number of weeks. We hope to continue offering this option if there is a need in the community and on the campus,” he said.
For those needing registration assistance or with questions, contact enrollment services at 268-2323 or enrollmentservices@caspercollege.edu.
Rotary hears about polio eradication
On Monday, October 19, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Craig Needham, a founding partner with the firm of Needham Kepner & Fish, LLP, as its speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. He will discuss Rotary’s efforts to rid the world of polio. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
He mission to eradicate polio is personal for Craig Needham, as he shares the amazing and inspirational story of his mother, Jane Boyle Needham, who was diagnosed with polio at the age of 29 and who lived in an iron lung for 13 years.
Born in Palo Alto, California, Needham graduated from Bellarmine College Prep, Santa Clara University, and Hastings College of Law. After working for a plaintiff’s trial law firm in San Francisco for three years he started his own firm there, eventually moving to San Jose. He has received numerous honors including induction into the American Board of Trial Advocates and being named Lawyer of the Year by an impressive number of organizations.
A cycling enthusiast, Craig’s biking adventures have included a 4,200 mile ride across North America, a trek through the French and Italian Alps, and a 2,500 mile ride from El Paso, Texas to Jasper, Alberta, Canada, raising money in each for the Children’s Skin Disease Foundation.
Trails closes for maintenance
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center will be closed to the public as it undergoes scheduled building maintenance Sunday through October 26.
The public closure is part of a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system upgrade that is being conducted until October 27 with a targeted nine-day closure taking place to help ensure the safety of the public during these maintenance activities.
"The NHTIC is thrilled to be moving forward with another essential facility upgrade for 2020," said Katy Kuhnel, acting NHTIC director. "The system improvements will increase energy efficiency, provide a high-quality visitor experience and a more comfortable work environment for our employees."
This scheduled maintenance is the second major improvement project for 2020, with the early spring project having focused on upgrading the lighting in the theater.
The NHTIC is a Bureau of Land Management run facility that hosts more than 34,000 annual visitors. The center’s interpretive programs annually reach between six and seven thousand students.
For more information about the NHTIC, please visit: https://www.blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/national-historic-trails-interpretive-center.
Queen of Hearts for Elks members
Queen of Hearts has started on Mondays at the Casper Elks Lodge at 6 p.m., for members only. Burgers and fries will be available.
