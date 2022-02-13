Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back).

Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.

Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; Web site: urmrna.org.

Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.

Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.

Presentation on gray wolves at rotary

The Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Ken Mills, a Wolf Management Specialist with the Large Carnivore Section of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, as the speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota on Monday, Feb. 14. Members unable to attend in person may join via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.

Gray wolves have a complex and storied history throughout the Northern Hemisphere; Wyoming is no exception. First extirpated in the state by the 1930's, wolves were reintroduced into the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem in 1995 under the authority of the Endangered Species Act, thus reintegrating this social carnivore into Wyoming's diverse ecosystem. Following wolf population recovery, and subsequent political and legal wrangling, Endangered Species Act protections were removed and wolf management was divested to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

In this presentation, Mills will discuss the history of wolves in Wyoming, their biology and ecology, and the implementation of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department's wolf management program that has successfully fostered a recovered wolf population while also alleviating inevitable conflict between wolves and human values.

Mills has 20+ years of wolf research and management experience in varied ecosystems across North America, including Michigan, Isle Royale National Park, Canada, New Mexico, and Wyoming. Mills earned a Biological Sciences degree at Michigan Technological University in Houghton, MI and a Master of Science degree in Wildlife Ecology at Trent University in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada. He has served as the Wyoming Game and Fish Department's primary wolf biologist since 2008 and is stationed in Pinedale.

All wildlife in Wyoming are held in the public trust, including wolves. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is the agency charged with stewarding this public trust. An involved and knowledgeable community better fulfills the intent of the public-trust doctrine as it pertains to wildlife and assists the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in more effectively stewarding Wyoming's wildlife.

This presentation will provide an opportunity for the community to interact with their designated agents—the Wyoming Game and Fish Department — and to better understand wolves and wolf management in their home state.

Display at senior center

Ruth Doyle, president of the Casper Antiques/Collectibles Collectors Club has a nostalgic display of vintage cups and saucers, featuring Irish, Russian, Portuguese, French and Japanese porcelain and Bone China. This beautiful display may be viewed from now through March at the Central Wyoming Senior Center 1831 4th St. Call 265-4678 for information.

